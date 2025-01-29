BEYA Chairman advocates for enhanced cooperation

Recently, we have seen a flurry of executive orders on issues like diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. In response to these initiatives, Tyrone Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group and chair of the BEYA STEM Conference, has taken an impactful step.

He has penned an open letter to the academic deans of ABET-accredited engineering schools at historically Black colleges and universities, sharing his concerns about the waning engagement from federal agencies and the military at the upcoming 39th annual BEYA conference, scheduled for February.

Taborn pointed out, "We are increasingly observing a decline in participation in student recruitment endeavors. Some justify this trend explicitly or implicitly by suggesting that students classified as 'diversity hires' may not meet the necessary hiring standards."

This sentiment resonates in various debates circulating on social media, where discussions often touch upon comparing American and foreign-born engineers.

Some voices argue that top engineering talent is not emerging from the U.S., sparking concerns about whether the nation has enough highly skilled and driven engineers domestically.

However, it’s essential to highlight findings from a recent study: One-third of the 400,000 new engineering jobs created each year in the United States remain unfilled!

Taborn emphasized his concern that federal agencies and employees are even stepping back from conference panels that do not focus on diversity, which ultimately distracts from the mission of professional excellence that BEYA has championed.

“BEYA is about recognizing and uplifting professional excellence. The talented professionals and aspiring students connected with BEYA represent some of the brightest minds,” he shared. "Yet, they are facing barriers to career opportunities within government and military sectors. Our youth are being treated as if they don't belong in spaces where their skills, ambition, and commitment should be celebrated,” he added.

Eugene DeLoatch, a trailblazing engineering educator and co-founder of the BEYA STEM Conference, voiced valuable insights as he reflected on his journey more than six decades ago when fewer than 0.5% of engineers in the country were African American.

“When I graduated with my first engineering degree, we had very little representation and knowledge in this field—it wasn't about capability, but rather the evolution of engineering and access,” he stated thoughtfully.

Over 39 years, BEYA has honored extraordinary engineering educators like DeLoatch and innovative leaders making waves across numerous engineering fields, from transportation advancements to cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and drones.

Recently, Gary Shapiro, CEO and vice chair of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) shared his confusion regarding the executive orders on LinkedIn.

He believes in the importance of hiring based on competence but acknowledges a common human tendency to favor those who mirror our backgrounds.

“Sadly, this bias can lead to significant downsides within our industry. In tech, it’s often the case that venture capitalists and other funding bodies feel most at ease investing in individuals who look like them, which unfortunately results in most funding being directed toward companies led by white and Asian men,” Shapiro noted. He stated, “At CTA, we wholeheartedly believe that great ideas can spring from anyone, anywhere.”

In his letter, Taborn urged higher education leaders to advocate for their students and unite to demand equitable access to opportunities for all.

The values enshrined in the Civil Rights Act of 1964—which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin—remain critical in the collective mission of developing homegrown science, technology, engineering, and math talent.

This landmark legislation was pivotal in dismantling institutionalized discrimination and promoting inclusion in public schools and federally funded programs.