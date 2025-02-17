Attendees of the BEYA Conference continue to maintain their momentum

Dr. Ken Washington, the 2024 Black Engineer of the Year, reflected on passing the torch to Dr. Ronald L. Johnson during Saturday night's ceremony at the 2025 BEYA STEM Conference.

In a LinkedIn post, Washington emphasized the evening as a powerful reminder of the importance of community and the responsibilities that leaders in engineering and technology share.

He congratulated Dr. Johnson, an engineering educator and retired Army general, on being recognized as the 2025 Black Engineer of the Year.

"Your leadership and vision are truly inspiring, and I look forward to witnessing the positive changes you'll bring," Washington wrote.

He also noted that the BEYA community has consistently served as a beacon of inspiration, creating a space where talent can connect, celebrate achievements, and mentor the next generation.

"Thank you to everyone who has been part of this incredible experience. Let's continue to push boundaries, inspire innovation, and uplift one another in our shared mission," Washington concluded.

Tameika Hollis, a tech executive and mentor, expressed her enjoyment in meeting students from her alma mater, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU).

Jackson Norflis, an industrial engineering scholar at FAMU, expressed his gratitude to the FAMU Engineering Living Learning Community (ELLC) for the opportunity to attend a conference that introduced him to "powerful engineers and impactful seminars and workshops."

The FAMU ELLC is designed to strengthen students' first year of college and foster a sense of community. Participants in the FAMU Engineering LLC learn the essential skills needed to succeed as engineering students.

Oluwatobi Owolabi, an electrical engineering graduate from Morgan State University and an artificial intelligence/machine learning engineer, announced that he has officially accepted a full-time position with Northrop Grumman as a Pathways Electrical Engineer in the Mission Systems Sector in Baltimore, MD.

"I am deeply thankful to the Northrop Grumman team at the BEYA (Becoming Everything You Are) STEM Conference for this amazing opportunity," Owolabi wrote.

"I also want to thank Ethan, Alex Nicotra, and Anthony Powell for their support throughout this process; I would not be here without them. I am excited to see what comes next with this prestigious organization."

Abdalla Abdelkarim, an aspiring cybersecurity analyst, shared his experience attending the BEYA STEM Conference for the first time, describing it as "beyond remarkable."

He added, "BEYA offered countless benefits, from valuable networking opportunities to engaging discussions with amazing professionals. "I was honored to be interviewed by well-established companies, which was thrilling and motivating. The best part was being surrounded by individuals who looked like me and shared my ambitions, desires, and dedication to excellence. Being part of this community was truly uplifting and inspiring. I’m very grateful for the chance to connect with numerous industry leaders. The wisdom and advice I received will remain with me, and I can’t wait to apply everything I learned."

Emmanuel Otoo’s social media posts and photos about the 39th Annual BEYA STEM Conference in Baltimore received significant feedback.

He engaged in discussions about the industry’s future, connected with inspiring professionals and recruiters, and noted that every moment was filled with growth opportunities.

Otoo stated that he was "energized and inspired by the wealth of knowledge shared and the connections made," thanking the organizers, speakers, and fellow attendees who made the event memorable.

He also gave a special shout-out to colleagues and BEYA winners on LinkedIn who enriched his interactions with Northrop Grumman.

In response to Otoo’s invitation for others to share their experiences, a communications and public relations professional expressed pleasure in meeting him at the BEYA 39th Annual STEM Conference. They shared appreciation for the opportunity to connect and learn.

A desktop support technician said the event provided a "great opportunity."

At the same time, a representative from the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) chapter commended Otoo for a "great job" over the weekend.

Otoo noted that BEYA has always featured strong VCU and NSBE chapter representation. Another tech professional acknowledged the consistent presence of NSBE members at VCU.

An industrial engineering supervisor at UPS and a Virginia Tech alumnus stated, "The legacy continues," while an associate cyber systems engineer congratulated the 2025 Modern-Day Technology Leader Award recipients.

Additional positive comments came from a VCU's School of Business student, an IT management intern at U.S. Army Futures Command DEVCOM, and a software engineering and computer science manager at Virginia State University (VSU).