BEYA Conference Celebrates 40 Years of STEM Excellence in Baltimore

The BEYA (Becoming Everything You Are) STEM Conference returned to Baltimore this week, marking its 40th anniversary.

This milestone event celebrates excellence in science, technology, engineering, and math, while emphasizing the importance of investing in institutions, mentoring future leaders, and promoting inclusive innovation. The 2026 conference will offer career fairs, professional development, networking, and more.

Dev Technology Group, Inc. announced their participation in several panels, including Generative AI in Business, Creating a Culture of Self-Accountability and Ownership, Robotics in Business, and Vision-Driven Leadership: Inspiring Action Through Clarity and Purpose.

Wiring Innovation for Racial Equity and Development Inter-Network from Penn State shared their commitment to building on lessons from previous conferences, highlighting the value of continuous growth and professional development within the STEM community. A senior director from UL Research Institutes & UL Standards and Engagement expressed his honor in serving as a panelist, contributing to discussions on Machine Learning and Generative AI in Business, and engaging with leaders and students shaping the future of technology.

BEYA remains a vital platform for celebrating STEM excellence, fostering dialogue, and supporting the next generation of technologists.

Each year, BEYA attracts 10,000 to 12,000 attendees, including students, professionals, recruiters, and corporate representatives, creating a dynamic environment for both emerging and established STEM leaders. Speakers emphasized that with discipline, consistency, and strong support, anyone can achieve success in STEM, regardless of age.

An AWS Authorized Instructor will present on AI adoption in enterprise companies, engaging high school seniors, college students, and STEM professionals in a panel titled "Introduction to AI." A cyber security analyst will host a workshop for pre-college students on starting a career in cybersecurity. A food systems advocate highlighted her twin sister and colleagues' expertise in AI, national security, and global partnership, noting the importance of HBCUs and African institutions in shaping the future.

A science & technology strategist, biophysics expert, and science policy advisor moderated a session on the role of HBCUs and African institutions in advancing AI for national security and global collaboration, underscoring the need for diverse voices in defining the future of AI.

An award-winning AI engineer & responsible AI consultant celebrated receiving a BEYA award after two years of perseverance and will speak on AI & Business and Engineering Your Future at LM.

The president of BDPA Baltimore Metro welcomed members to the National BDPA’s Quarterly Reception & Fireside Chat at BEYA 2026, marking 40 years of SITES Academies and their impact on developing future technologists and leaders.

An electrical engineering student and NSBE Vice President expressed excitement about attending BEYA with fellow Catholic University of America NSBE members, recognizing the opportunity to celebrate 40 years of Black Excellence in STEM.

Reggie Smith III, Ph.D., met with the new Workforce Development Alumni Committee via STEM City USA (https://stemcityusa.com), an award-winning digital metaverse platform developed by Career Communications Group (CCG).

STEM City USA leverages machine learning and AI to provide real-time learning, mentoring, and networking opportunities, aiming to bridge the digital divide and foster a more inclusive and representative STEM workforce.

Committee members include Gary Simms Sr., Tyrone "Doc T" Taborn, Colin Parris, Kendall Harris, PhD, Nia Jetter, David Brewer, Cory McCray, Victor McCrary, Ken Washington, PhD, Victor Brown, Krystal A. Porter, Dr. Charlotte Farmer, David N. Jones, Olakunle Arowolo, and Anthony Kinslow II, PhD.

