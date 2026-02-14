BEYA Honors Legacy, Leadership, and Progress at 40th Anniversary Awards Ceremony

The BEYA STEM Conference Awards black-tie ceremony took place in downtown Baltimore on Saturday, offering a meaningful experience for attendees across multiple generations.

The event featured brief remarks from over ten past recipients of the top BEYA award, including Dr. Eugene DeLoatch, co-founder of the BEYA STEM Conference and a leader in producing Black engineers.

Dr. DeLoatch reflected on BEYA’s growth in purpose, emphasizing that its 40-year legacy is built on a commitment to excellence and responsible leadership.

He noted that each honoree has set a new standard and expressed confidence in BEYA’s continued progress.

Dr. DeLoatch thanked supporters and sponsors for their role in BEYA’s journey, which began with a conversation at the Engineers' Club of Baltimore.

He highlighted that BEYA represents credibility, integrity, and progress, and that its founding vision of excellence in engineering and technology has become a shared responsibility.

He concluded by stating that stewardship, preparation, and discipline are essential for credibility, while commitment is demonstrated through investment, mentorship, and partnership to ensure lasting opportunities for future generations.