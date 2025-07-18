BEYA's student program celebrates teamwork and builds STEM connections

In July of last year, 15-year-old high school sophomore Nick Abrams served as an anchor student ambassador at a BEYA Stars & Stripes Career Day session sponsored by Lockheed Martin.

Student representatives from several states, including Maryland, Florida, and New York, shared their experiences on the summer STEM City USA panel, with an average age of 17.2 years.

At the 5:25 mark, Nick reflected on a crucial moment in his journey, stating that choosing a college would be a major turning point for him. As a dedicated athlete, he sought a college that would challenge him academically while helping him achieve his goals.

Nick’s journey illustrated resilience and determination. After suffering a knee injury and tearing his meniscus, he faced a significant challenge.

With the support of friends, family, and mentors, he successfully returned to the field with renewed strength.

This July, the BEYA Stars and Stripes Career Day Ambassadors congratulated Nick on another important milestone in his academic and athletic journey.

Ray Kennedy, a popular producer of the event and a former Ball State University lineman, believes this talented linebacker from McDonogh School in Maryland may have a future in the NFL.

Ranked as the No. 16 linebacker prospect and No. 249 overall recruit in the class of 2026 by 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Nick displays impressive athletic ability and aims to excel as a business major.

In March 2024, Nick was named the newest student ambassador at the BEYA Stars & Stripes Career Day, hosted by Lockheed Martin in the STEM City USA Metaverse.

During a discussion with Jermon Bafaty, Nick expressed interest in the importance of networking.

Bafaty, founder of a digital and IT services firm, shared insights from his experience with defense contracting companies and emphasized the value of treating others well and being reliable.

Nick appreciated this advice, especially as he planned to study business. He also learned from Bafaty about managing a CEO calendar, which involves having a competent team and staying organized.

Bafaty metaphorically advised Nick to focus on what truly matters, distinguishing between rubber balls and glass balls.

Nick's curiosity was evident during their conversation, particularly about Bafaty's work at the White House during the pandemic, where he helped create an AI office and address national discussions on race and equity.

In July 2025, Nick committed to the University of Georgia, believing it to be the best place to pursue his football ambitions.

He has shared that the Bulldogs offer the ideal environment for his dreams and academic goals.

His football journey began in eighth grade, and by his sophomore season in 2023, he transitioned to linebacker and is set to captain the Eagles in the MIAA conference championship games.

The BEYA Stars and Stripes Career Day Ambassadors are dedicated to creating opportunities for students pursuing post-high school education.

These engaging sessions allow students to learn from professionals in various STEM fields.

Every second Saturday of the month, young individuals host the BEYA Stars & Stripes Career Day live on STEM City USA.

