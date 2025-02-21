BEYA Stars and Stripes vet joins SHRM Foundation Military Community Advisory Committee

We’re thrilled that Matt Bowman has accepted an invitation to join the SHRM Foundation Military Community Advisory Committee. As a retired Naval Flight Officer spanning over 32 years in human capital, Matt brings a wealth of experience to the committee.

A proud graduate of Florida A&M University and the U.S. Navy Carrier Tactical Jet Flight Schools, Matt is a dedicated advocate for the "Military Community At Work," collaborating with HR professionals, hiring managers, and business leaders to support military members through the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Foundation.

Notably, he served as the acting chief diversity officer for the U.S. Navy, leading initiatives for 375,000 personnel. Matt is also recognized within the African American veteran community as a significant influencer, impacting 2.5 million veterans.

As the executive director of the Becoming Everything You Are (BEYA) Stars and Stripes Committee, he partners with vital stakeholders such as the National Naval Officers Association, Inc., ROCKS Inc., the Air Force Cadet Officer Mentor Association, and the Military Officers Association of America.

In his role with the SHRM Foundation Military Community Advisory Committee, Matt’s expertise and leadership will be key in initiatives that impact military community success in civilian workplaces.

Established in 2022, this committee serves as a beacon of thought leadership, focused on raising awareness and advocating for policy and cultural changes that will empower the military community in civilian roles.

During the committee’s initial in-person meeting, members identified critical issues where the SHRM Foundation can make the most significant impact. In a conversation with Career Communications Group, Matt expressed his excitement about attending the upcoming meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina, during the first week of March. SHRM Foundation partners, including Hiring Our Heroes, will also hold an important meeting the following day.

"The SHRM Foundation is a part of the SHRM organization, which has over 350,000 human resource professionals and 100,000 employers representing 90% of Fortune 500 companies," Matt told Career Communications Group, longtime host of various professional development conferences focused on science, technology, engineering, and math STEM) talent.

"My role will be to provide perspective on the best ways to assist veterans and new ways to support veterans who are leaving the military, in the military, and their spouses and children because they face unique challenges in the workplace," he explained.

Matt will help the SHRM Foundation engage with this transient community, which moves every 24 months and faces stresses that are uncommon and not found in any other slice of the American population.

Matt hopes to add value to current conversations on offering support once servicemembers and their families are out of service in a government agency or the private sector.

"One issue that veterans face is skills translation," Matt said. "How do you convert what you've done in the military to a job in the civilian world? The other thing that veterans face is adjustment or reintegration into American society, and that includes a whole host of things: spouse, family, military dependent, employment, and other issues that are unique to veterans themselves, such as accessibility. How do you support veterans in getting into the workforce and workforce development and training."

As executive director of the BEYA Stars and Stripes Committee, Matt has organized hiring events and career development seminars, forging partnerships with Department of Defense employment programs and Hiring Our Heroes initiatives.

He is dedicated to sharing the success stories that showcase the value of hiring and retaining military-connected talent.

Understanding that solutions abound in this space and recognizing HR and industry professionals' challenges, particularly around outdated practices, Matt uses every opportunity to amplify best practices and connect people to essential resources.

Through Matt's work with the BEYA Stars and Stripes community, he has collaborated with military veterans, including four-star generals, admirals, and federal senior executives who have served in the military.

He also connects with the 2.5 million African American veterans in the United States.

BEYA Stars and Stripes is uniquely focused on national defense and American security, providing a pathway for young people to enter science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

The BEYA Stars and Stripes Committee consists of 11 subcommittees, one of which is dedicated to technologies such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

"I was particularly struck by a panel discussion at the 2025 BEYA STEM Conference highlighting how involving African Americans in developing these technologies can enhance their effectiveness. If a significant portion of the population is excluded from creating these tools, they will likely be less effective," Matt said.

Another important takeaway was the realization that if American children are not proficient in algebra by the eighth grade, they will struggle to participate in developing and optimizing these advanced tools.

"Our youth must be well-prepared to contribute to developing and maintaining technologies like quantum computing and AI," Matt said, adding that in his new role with the SHRM Foundation Military Community Advisory Committee, he aims to drive meaningful change regarding the challenges of recognizing military experience in technology hiring practices.

Matt is committed to addressing job description practices that may unintentionally exclude candidates based on their military backgrounds.

Over the next year, he plans to collaborate with all the organizations and partners he works with to devise a comprehensive solution to strengthen America.

"I will connect the dots between members of the SHRM Foundation, leaders at BEYA, historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and K-12 organizations. I also aim to ensure that the BEYA40 is a memorable celebration as we mark the American Bicentennial, solidifying America's strength for the next 250 years. As part of the SHRM Foundation Military Advisory Committee, I see it as my responsibility to advocate for veterans and students, creating greater workforce participation opportunities," Matt said.

Most recently, Matt spearheaded operations for a $2.2 billion Congressionally mandated initiative that provided vital financial support to 43,000 farmers.

Additionally, as the co-founder and chairman of the 100 Black Men of Greater Florida—recognized as the past international chapter of the year—Matt has been honored as the Rotary Club of Gainesville's Rotarian of the Year. His commitment extends to multiple boards, including the Rosewood Foundation, the National African American Drug Policy Coalition, Legacy Bridges Academy, and the BEYA Stars & Stripes Scholarship Committee, where he chairs the BEYA HBCU Deans Committee.

Matt is also involved with organizations like the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

The BEYA Community consists of over 50,000 professionals spanning various sectors, including government, nonprofit, and academia.

Veterans enter the workforce with invaluable skills, such as leadership and a commitment to lifelong learning. Notably, more than half of those who enlist in the military do not complete their service; therefore, those who do are often seen as some of the best in American society.

Challenges veterans face include translating their skills for civilian roles and ensuring that employers recognize their value. Remote work is especially important for veteran spouses, regardless of their location worldwide. These spouses need careers that are portable or have the flexibility to pause their work and later re-engage with organizations. This flexibility is crucial as military life often disrupts continuous employment.

Employers must adjust their hiring algorithms to ensure veterans’ resumes reach hiring managers. It is vital to prepare HR professionals to understand the unique contributions that veterans and new graduates in STEM fields can make.

The BEYA Stars and Stripes initiative uniquely connects with the veteran community through individuals who have served in the military.

"We have worn the uniform, worn the cloth of the nation allowing us to reach out to current service members and present them with opportunities at BEYA."

Since 1985, Matt has been passionately involved in educating, influencing, and integrating military-connected talent into broader discussions about unlocking untapped potential.

As the executive director of the BEYA Stars and Stripes Committee, he has organized hiring events and career development seminars, forging partnerships with Department of Defense employment programs and initiatives like Hiring Our Heroes. Matt is dedicated to sharing success stories that highlight the benefits of hiring and retaining military-connected talent.