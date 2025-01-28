BEYA Stars and Stripes is celebrating its 20th anniversary

The national chairman of the BEYA (Becoming Everything You Are) Stars and Stripes Military Alumni Association, Vice Admiral Anthony L. Winns, USN (Ret.), along with Tyrone Taborn, the chairman of the annual BEYA STEM Conference, have issued a statement regarding the BEYA Stars and Stripes Mentoring Program, Capstone Veteran Trainings, and the Stars and Stripes Veteran Tribute.

For two decades, these initiatives have been at the forefront of empowering the next generation, honoring the contributions of veterans, and highlighting the vital role the military plays in our nation's success.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the BEYA Stars and Stripes Mentoring Program, Taborn and Winns acknowledged the funding provided by generous corporations and individuals, which enables the association to continue its impactful legacy.

This year, the Youth Mentoring Program, historically serving 600 to 1,200 students annually, will transition to being staffed by retired senior leadership. These distinguished leaders will replace the enlisted Admirals, Generals, and SES personnel who have previously supported the program.

"This change ensures that we maintain the highest level of mentorship and guidance for the students while continuing to inspire the best and brightest young minds to pursue excellence," the statement read.

The Stars and Stripes Dinner will honor outstanding veterans from all military branches, celebrating their remarkable contributions and emphasizing the critical role the military plays in shaping and advancing our nation. The evening will be a capstone celebration of service, sacrifice, and achievement.

As the cornerstone of our efforts, the BEYA Stars and Stripes Capstone Program unifies these initiatives, reinforcing its mission to empower future leaders, recognize the contributions of those who have served, and promote the enduring values of military service.

Together, the mentoring program, Capstone Veteran Trainings, and Stars and Stripes Veteran Tribute will continue to embody the principles of diversity, leadership, and excellence.