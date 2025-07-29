BEYA Stars & Stripes exec set to receive Onyx Magazine Award

Retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Matthew Bowman, who is the executive director of the BEYA Stars and Stripes military veterans group, has announced that he will be honored at the 6th annual Onyx Magazine Men of Honor event.

This event recognizes "the most impactful and influential men in Florida and beyond."

Sharing the news on social media, Bowman expressed his gratitude to his friends, community, family, and parents for their steadfast support.

According to their website, the Onyx Magazine Men of Honor reception will take place on September 27, 2025.

Other honorees featured on the website include Erroll L. Holliday, Sr., a retired naval aerospace engineer who played a pivotal role in various aerospace projects; Franklyn Wilson, a businessman and philanthropist; Buddy Dyer, the mayor of Orlando (Publisher's Award); Denton K. Gibson, a launch director at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Rich Black Vanguard Award); and Dick Batchelor, president and CEO of his management group (Community Advocacy Award).

Other awardees include entrepreneurs, business owners, CEOs, company presidents, a cardiologist, an orthopedic spine surgeon, the founder and creator of the signature sound, The Commodores, a senior director in Orange County Public Schools, and a career service advisor at Orange Technical College.

Bowman is active in the BEYA Stars and Stripes circuit. The U.S. Navy veteran has earned accolades for his work as a military project manager for Stars and Stripes, one of the largest events honoring veterans and members of the federal Senior Executive Service at the BEYA STEM Conference.

Bowman has also made his mark as an executive with Bowman Vineyard, which is located on land that has been used by the Henderson/Bowman family for generations.