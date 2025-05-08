BEYA panelist receives Google’s Platinum Leadership Award

Last spring, Asya (Hollins) Peña shared on LinkedIn how much she appreciated the way Google cares about its employees.

During the 2024 BEYA STEM Conference, Asya expressed pleasure in being a speaker and panelist at the event thanks to Google, who covered the registration of her husband so he could be there as support.

Little things like that make all the difference. Thank you Google for seeing my support system, which empowers me to show up the best way possible, Asya wrote.

Later that spring, Asya was recognized by Career Communications Group's Women of Color magazine as one of the top 40 technology all-stars and rising stars. Every year, WOC compiles a list of top STEM professionals and Technology All-Star and Rising Star award winners who are trailblazers within their industry and are making a long-lasting impact.

During Hispanic Heritage Month 2024, Asya was recognized in Hispanic Engineer magazine's special anniversary issue as one of the 50 people to watch.

This annual list highlights emerging leaders shaping engineering and technology. Through innovation, dedication, and leadership, these individuals advance their fields and pave the way for future generations of engineers and technologists.

Asya recently received the Platinum Leadership Award from Google Cloud Supply Chain & Operations.

This award honors individuals who consistently inspire and uplift others, creating a positive and collaborative team environment that drives better business results.

Asya expressed that this recognition is significant because it is peer-nominated. She thanked her peers and the "amazing leaders" she has had the privilege to work with, learn from, and emulate.

Asya emphasized her commitment to living up to this honor by leading with respect and empowering those around her.

According to her profile in Hispanic Engineer magazine, while working as a project engineer at Walt Disney Imagineering, Asya managed the comprehensive design and delivery process for innovative ride platforms, from early concept development to field installation.

She was also the engineer for the "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" trackless vehicle systems, which is recognized as one of the most technologically advanced ride systems ever created.

Also, Asya has experience as a research and development engineer and character designer.

Her responsibilities included designing interfaces between exoskeleton technology and human performers to bring famous characters to life.

She utilized rapid prototyping with 3D printing and machining to test qualitative user experience requirements in mechanical systems.

Furthermore, she undertook a stretch assignment as a creative director with ESPN Creative Works, where she contributed as a writer and creative consultant for The Walt Disney Company’s The Bond; Black Writers Club.

Asya is recognized as a subject matter expert and has served as the Women's Inclusion Network chairperson.

She has shared that her parents had no experience with higher education or the corporate environment, but they made a significant impact by acknowledging it.

In a recent social media post during National Mentoring Month, she recalled calling home while grappling with sexism in the workforce and technical questions for which she did not have answers.

Her parents would calmly respond, We can't help you, but do you know anyone who can?

This highlights a common challenge many from underrepresented communities face—the difficulty of accessing familial support systems to navigate workforce challenges.

Fortunately, thanks to the exceptional mentors she met in college, at industry events, and at work, Asya could find the expertise not inherently part of her network.