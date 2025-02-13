BEYA STEM has been dedicated to promoting STEM opportunities for nearly four decades

The BEYA STEM community offers pre-college and college students three days filled with learning, networking, and celebrating excellence while showcasing various career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

The 39th annual BEYA Conference will feature engaging speakers, powerful keynote sessions, peer networking opportunities, and resources to explore STEM careers.

The 2025 BEYA STEM Digital Twin Experience (DTX) Conference will continue, allowing attendees to participate in person or online.

Hosted by Career Communications Group, Inc., this conference provides a dynamic platform for career development, networking, and recognizing excellence in STEM.

This year's conference will include workshops and panels covering various topics, such as emerging technologies, career pathways, and strategies for fostering diversity in STEM.

The Career Fair will connect attendees with top employers offering exciting opportunities in STEM fields.

The BEYA Awards Ceremony will honor individuals and organizations that have made groundbreaking contributions to STEM.

As a nationally recognized event, the BEYA STEM Conference connects underrepresented individuals with STEM opportunities.

This conference features inspiring keynote speakers, thought-provoking panels, hands-on workshops, and the prestigious BEYA Awards Ceremony. Click here to register.

The BEYA Welcome Reception will occur on Thursday, February 13, followed by the “Evening with BEYA's Leading Voices” event.

A two-day career fair will start at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Key recognition events include the Technology Recognition Luncheon and the Stars and Stripes Dinner.

The Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Engineering Deans' Breakfast will focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and will take place on Saturday, concluding with the BEYA Awards Ceremony.

The cover of USBE magazine's conference issue will reveal this year's Black Engineer of the Year, the 39th individual to receive this honor since the conference began.

The magazine will also feature tips on navigating the skills landscape, key competencies for the workforce, and insights into why job security is among the most critical factors new graduates consider. </p>

Additionally, the conference issue celebrates 39 years of advancing the conversation about people of color in technology.