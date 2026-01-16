BEYA-winning engineer joins new directorate

Savannah River National Laboratory has announced the appointment of Roderick Jackson as associate laboratory director for the Science, Energy, and Innovation Directorate.

According to the press release, Jackson will lead the recently established directorate, which is designed to integrate fundamental research, energy resilience, and innovation under a unified, mission-focused framework.

The directorate aims to accelerate technology development and expand SRNL’s impact through strengthened partnerships with industry, academia, and government.

Jackson joins SRNL from the National Laboratory of the Rockies, where he led the strategic agenda for the lab’s Building Technologies Research portfolio.

As laboratory program manager for the Buildings Research Program, he directed strategic planning and cross-functional integration for research funded by the Department of Energy’s Building Technologies Office, while also supporting state and community energy programs and other strategic partnerships.

Jackson previously served as the group leader for Building Envelope Systems Research at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, where he led the discovery, development, and integration of efficient, durable, and cost-effective building materials and systems. His leadership at both labs strengthened partnerships in basic science, applied engineering, and academia.

“Roderick brings a unique combination of scientific depth, engineering leadership, and strategic vision,” said SRNL Director Johney Green. “I’m excited to have him join the SRNL team and to have his experience guiding our new Science, Energy and Innovation Directorate. His leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our mission impact and accelerating the advancement of our research into real-world solutions.”

Jackson, who holds bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, has been recognized as a distinguished member of research staff at the National Laboratory of the Rockies, serves on the American Council for Energy Efficient Economy Research Advisory Board, and is a current Department of Energy Oppenheimer Science and Engineering Fellow.

During the 36th BEYA STEM Conference, Jackson was honored with a professional achievement award.

More than a decade after leading innovative building research and mentoring dozens of young scientists, he received an award given to a mid-career professional who has made significant discoveries and important advances in STEM and is acknowledged as a leader of large STEM initiatives.

Growing up, Jackson spent summers and holiday breaks working with his father, who, along with his 11 brothers, built houses. His father instilled in him a strong work ethic, high standards, and an interest in buildings.

“While my passion for science, engineering, and energy led me to pursue a bachelor’s, master’s, and Ph.D. in mechanical engineering, the legacy established by my dad and his 10 brothers was never far from my heart,” said Jackson during his acceptance speech. “Throughout my 12-year career at DOE national laboratories, I have been able to marry my love for energy innovation with my family’s legacy.”

×

« Previous ArticleNext Article »savannah river national laboratory logoSRNL • Aiken • SC •29808-0001 SRNL Operator:803-725-6211 SRNL Information Line:803-557-7765Work With UsAcademiaIndustry Partners