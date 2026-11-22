The reporting of US Black Engineer & Information Technology magazine — STEM careers, education, and BEYA coverage — is now on your iPhone, free.

BALTIMORE, MD — Career Communications Group, Inc. (CCG) today announced that Black Engineer News, the official iPhone app of US Black Engineer & Information Technology — the STEM community's magazine — is now available as a free download on the Apple App Store.

The app brings the magazine's reporting directly to readers' phones, updated continuously from blackengineer.com: the latest stories on engineering and technology careers, STEM education, and the people and institutions shaping the future of the technical workforce.

Readers can follow coverage of the BEYA STEM Conference — the 41st conference takes place February 18–20, 2027, in Baltimore — along with HBCU engineering programs, professional development, and career opportunities across industry, government, and academia.

Inside the app, readers can browse stories by section, search the latest headlines, save stories to read later, and pick up where they left off offline, with the most recent headlines cached on the device. Tapping any story opens the full article. The app collects no user data.

"For more than forty years, our job has been to build the trained technical workforce America needs," said Tyrone D. Taborn, Chairman and CEO of Career Communications Group. "That workforce is a national security imperative. Black Engineer News puts the STEM community's reporting in your pocket — STEM careers, HBCUs, and the BEYA community, on your phone."

Three doors, one mission

The app is one of three doors CCG now opens to the STEM community. Ascend Knowledge on Demand, our online learning platform, meets students wherever they are. STEM City USA, our digital twin, lets young people walk into virtual campuses, laboratories and workplaces and see themselves in these careers. And in-person training in the heart of West Baltimore reaches the neighborhoods where the need — and the talent — is greatest.

How to get it

Open the App Store on any iPhone running iOS 17 or later, search for "Black Engineer News," and tap Get — the app is free. Or download it directly at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/black-engineer-news/id6837355438

Black Engineer News is published by Career Communications Group, Inc., the STEM community's publisher — home of US Black Engineer & Information Technology, Hispanic Engineer & Information Technology, and Women of Color magazines, and producer of the BEYA STEM Conference. CCG's work strengthens America's national security by increasing the trained technical workforce.