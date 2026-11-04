Black Engineer of the Year Makes a BEYA Move

When Morehouse College went looking for the executive who will help run its next chapter, it chose the man the BEYA community knows as its reigning Black Engineer of the Year.

Dr. Ronald L. Johnson, who received the Black Engineer of the Year Award at the 2025 BEYA STEM Conference, has been named Chief of Staff to the President at Morehouse College. He takes the post on January 4, 2027, joining President F. DuBois Bowman's executive leadership team as the college develops a new strategic framework for growth, academic excellence, and impact.

It is, in every sense, a BEYA move: one of the nation's most decorated engineers carrying a lifetime of leadership into the daily work of an HBCU.

Johnson arrives from Georgia Tech, where since 2012 he has served as senior vice president of strategic initiatives and chief of staff, and as a professor of the practice in the H. Milton Stewart School of Industrial and Systems Engineering. There, he advised the president and led institute-wide efforts to expand access for financially vulnerable and historically underrepresented students — the same mission that has defined BEYA for four decades.

His career before higher education reads like three lifetimes. A retired U.S. Army major general, Johnson served 32 years in uniform, rising to deputy commanding general and deputy chief of engineers of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He directed the agency that managed all 181 Army installations worldwide and, as commander of the Corps' Gulf Region Division, led $18.4 billion in reconstruction efforts in Iraq. From there, he went to the National Basketball Association as its first senior vice president of referee operations, overseeing the league's entire officiating program.

"Dr. Johnson has spent his life leading with discipline, integrity, and a deep commitment to service, from the U.S. Army to the NBA to higher education," Bowman said in announcing the appointment.

Johnson's honors include the Distinguished Service Medal, the Bronze Star, and the Legion of Merit, along with the 2008 Black Engineer Lifetime Achievement Award, before his 2025 Black Engineer of the Year honor. A Chicago native, he earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and mathematics from West Point, a master's in operations research from Georgia Tech, and a doctorate in higher education management and leadership from the University of Georgia.

At Morehouse, he will advise the president, drive special projects, and help turn the college's new strategic framework into execution.

The timing carries a symmetry the BEYA family will appreciate. BEYA 2027 convenes February 18–20 in Baltimore under the theme "HBCUs in the AI Era." The Black Engineer of the Year will be there in spirit — and now in role, helping lead one of the nation's flagship HBCUs into that era.