Black History Month 2025: John Brooks Slaughter (March 16, 1934 – December 6, 2023)

The Library of Congress has announced that this year's Black History Month theme is "African Americans and Labor."

In a recent social media post about the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters (BSCP), a union formed a century ago, they highlighted civil rights leader A. Philip Randolph, who was appointed as the leader of the BSCP.

This union encountered significant resistance from the company that manufactured and operated sleeping cars for trains, which was then the largest employer of Black Americans.

Many African Americans either worked as porters or were descendants of those who did, including Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and explorer Matthew Henson, the first African American to reach the North Pole. Henson traveled with Robert Peary on his expeditions into the Arctic's remote regions.

The pioneering spirit of John Brooks Slaughter, the first Black Engineer of the Year, left a lasting mark on the engineering field and beyond. His illustrious career spanned over 50 years, during which he made significant contributions, including serving as the first African American director of the National Science Foundation (NSF).

Dr. Slaughter's career was characterized by substantial milestones and leadership roles.

As president of the NSF and founder of its engineering division, he played a crucial role in shaping the landscape of engineering in the United States.

His election as a member of the National Academy of Engineering further solidified his status as an influential figure in the engineering community.

Dr. Slaughter served as chancellor of the University of Maryland and as president of Occidental College. He was a passionate advocate for the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering (NACME), tirelessly promoting equity and excellence in engineering education.

His belief in the transformative power of education was evident in his commitment to making it accessible and equitable for all.

Dr. Slaughter's journey was not only one of personal success but also of paving the way for future generations.

One of the highlights of his career was establishing the University of Southern California Center for Engineering Diversity. Named in his honor, the center is a lasting tribute to his dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion in engineering. The dedication ceremony reflected his enduring impact and the values he championed.

John Brooks Slaughter's legacy as the first Black Engineer of the Year, a leader, an educator, and an advocate for equality continues to inspire. Read more about him in this 1987 issue of USBE magazine.

Honor John Brooks Slaughter, the first Black Engineer of the Year, and his legacy of inspiration at the 39th annual BEYA STEM Conference, which takes place February 13-15 in Baltimore, MD.