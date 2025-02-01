Black History Month 2025: Erroll B. Davis Jr.

Erroll B. Davis Jr., recognized as the 1988 Black Engineer of the Year, began his first term as chair of the National Academy of Engineering on July 1, 2024.

He is a retired senior executive currently involved in board work, philanthropy, senior executive counseling, and consulting.

Before his retirement, he served as the superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools from 2011 to 2014. Before that, he was the Chancellor of the University System of Georgia from 2006 to 2011.

From 1998 to 2006, he held the positions of president, CEO, and chair of the board of Alliant Energy Corporation, an energy holding company.

He was also the president and CEO of WPL Holdings from 1990 to 1998 before it merged with other companies to form Alliant Energy.

During his tenure as chancellor, Davis implemented efforts to increase student enrollment in STEM fields. The University System of Georgia received recognition for its achievements in producing a higher number of K-12 teachers, particularly from minority backgrounds.

His extensive career includes positions at Xerox Corporation and Ford Motor Company. A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,

Erroll earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University in 1965 and an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago in 1967.