Boom & Bucket’s Student Scholarship Program

Boom & Bucket offers a $1,000 scholarship to students who love heavy machinery-themed school programs. This student grant is open to students currently pursuing a career in a machinery-themed trade school and those seeking to enroll in one within the next 12 months.

Whether you are enrolled or planning to start a program within the next year, this scholarship is open to students attending colleges or trade schools across the United States.

Boom & Bucket is dedicated to supporting the next generation of skilled workers in the heavy equipment industry by offering a $1,000 annual scholarship to help students pursue education in heavy machinery-related programs.

The 2026 Student Scholarship Program aims to assist aspiring professionals in the heavy equipment industry by relieving the financial burden of education.

This scholarship is part of a broader initiative to ensure financial constraints do not hinder opportunities.

Students can apply by submitting a 500+ word essay or a 2-minute video. Your submission should tell how excited you are about the heavy equipment industry.

Show your passion for the field and explain why you are pursuing this career path.

Applications must be submitted by noon (Central Time) on March 31, 2026. Winners will be announced by April 22, 2026. The scholarship funds will be sent directly to the winner’s school as a tuition payment.

To strengthen your application, include a title, your name, and the subject or field you are studying. Craft your essay for this scholarship, ensuring it is well-structured with appropriate paragraphs and formatting.

Please use a word processor for your essay and avoid submitting screenshots from note-taking apps or images of handwritten notes.

If you are more comfortable expressing yourself verbally, consider submitting a YouTube video instead.

Please submit your application in PDF format to ensure compatibility and ease of reading.

Founded in Austin, Texas, by Adam Lawrence, Samir Shah, and Aaron Kline, Boom & Bucket is a digital dealership that buys and sells used heavy equipment.

After raising a $5.5 million seed round, the company quickly grew and has been featured in TechCrunch.

If you have any questions about the scholarship or the application process, please email: editor at boomandbucket dot com.