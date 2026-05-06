Bridging Talent and Opportunity Through Registered Apprenticeship

National Apprenticeship Week took place from April 26 to May 2, featuring events that showcased Registered Apprenticeships in manufacturing, technology, clean energy, and cybersecurity.

Organizations across the country demonstrated how Registered Apprenticeship programs build career pathways for workers and support employer growth.

Building on these efforts, the 2026 theme, "America at Work: Making America Skilled Again through Registered Apprenticeship," emphasized strengthening industries through skilled training.

Daily highlights for 2026 complemented this theme by focusing on national growth, industry innovation, AI integration, education realignment, and youth pathways.

This week, Shawn Wilson, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit and co-founder of Usher’s New Look, is leading a new initiative to place young professionals on historic tours and transform access into lasting career pathways.

Expanding on this effort, Usher’s New Look and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit have launched a workforce development program to accelerate career pathways for young adults in the entertainment trades, according to a press release.

As a key component, the 2026 North American R&B Tour will feature the Entertainment Industry Club: Live Touring Edition program.

Ten interns (ages 18 and older) from Detroit and Atlanta will be selected to gain hands-on experience in tour production, wardrobe, multimedia, community impact, and operations.

Interns will complete pre-tour training focused on professional standards, safety, and role-specific skills before joining the tour and contributing to live show execution.

At the same time, the initiative will engage youth nationwide through Spark Sessions: “Making of the Tour,” which provides behind-the-scenes access to the planning, production, and business aspects of a live touring experience at Boys & Girls Clubs across the country.

"The live touring industry is a multi-billion dollar global business, yet access to the entertainment trades is limited," said Shawn H. Wilson, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit and co-founder of Usher’s New Look. "We’re changing that by placing young professionals on a historic tour and turning access into real career pathways."

USHER, co-founder of Usher’s New Look, said, "At Usher’s New Look, the belief is that talent is everywhere, but access is not. This program is designed to open doors and give young professionals the opportunity to learn, grow, and work in the entertainment trades. The goal is to offer them real opportunities."

As the tour progresses, interns will lead community activations in each city in partnership with local Boys & Girls Clubs, delivering career workshops, training sessions, and peer-to-peer learning experiences.

Applications for the Entertainment Industry Club: Live Touring Edition are now open. Interested candidates can learn more and apply at UshersNewLook.org in the Entertainment Industry Club section. Space is limited, so early application is encouraged.

Click here to apply for the R&B Tour Internship.