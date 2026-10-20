Bridging the Digital Divide

Connected Nation will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2026. The national nonprofit aims to improve lives by developing innovative solutions that expand access to, and increase the adoption and use of, broadband (high-speed internet) and related technologies for all individuals.

A recent study conducted by the organization investigates the relationship between household computer ownership, internet adoption, and county-level health outcomes across the United States.

The report identifies a consistent association between digital connectivity and improved county-level health outcomes. However, the strength of this association varies depending on the specific health outcome and whether the county is classified as urban or rural.

The release of this report coincides with the implementation of the Rural Health Transformation Program, a five-year, $50 billion federal initiative designed to enhance rural healthcare delivery, infrastructure, and workforce stability in all 50 states.

The report, titled “Broadband Adoption and Population Health Outcomes in the United States,” examines whether county-level household internet and device adoption is associated with county-level health outcomes across a comprehensive set of measures.

The study compares broadband adoption data with health data from both rural and urban counties throughout the United States to assess the relationship between internet access and nine key health outcomes:

Years of potential life lost

Percentage of the population in fair or poor health

Average number of physically unhealthy days

Average number of mentally unhealthy days

Injury death rates

Percentage of low-birth-weight births

Rate of preventable hospitalizations

Influenza vaccination rates among Medicare beneficiaries

Mammography rates among Medicare beneficiaries.

“We've long argued that broadband is an important facet of healthcare in America, from telehealth visits to remote patient monitoring,” said Chris McGovern, director, research development, CN. “This study shows that counties where more people own computing devices and subscribe to broadband fare better in eight out of nine tested health outcomes, even after incomes and household education levels are taken into consideration. This is important because it indicates how broadband and health outcomes are connected."

Key findings from the report include:

Internet and device adoption is associated with improved health outcomes across eight of the nine measures examined.

The strongest and most consistent associations are observed in self-reported health and premature mortality.

Associations are generally stronger in urban-majority counties compared to rural-majority counties.

Economic conditions demonstrate a stronger association with health outcomes than internet and device adoption.

"Across nearly every measure we examined, higher local connectivity was associated with better population health outcomes,” said David Nunnally, research data scientist, CN. “The strongest links appeared in the indicators that matter most: how people feel and how long they live. As leaders weigh investments in health and infrastructure, connectivity and digital literacy belong in that conversation."