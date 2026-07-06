Build Freedom US Launches $10 Million Workforce Initiative

Strengthening America’s Defense Industrial Base is a call to action for every generation.

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, defines the U.S. Defense Industrial Base as a network of public and private entities.

These entities comprise over 100,000 prime contractors, subcontractors, and research institutions that design, produce, and maintain military weapons systems, subsystems, and components.

This network forms the foundational supply chain required to mobilize and sustain military operations.

Last week, Build Freedom US announced its national workforce initiative on social media.

The initiative is funded by the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program, which supports the domestic defense supply chain.

The Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program supports U.S.-based manufacturing and development projects in areas such as microelectronics, hypersonics, castings, critical materials, energy storage, and workforce development.

Companies and organizations can access IBAS funding through the Defense Industrial Base Consortium.

The program identifies critical sectors, including strategic minerals, kinetic capabilities, energy storage and batteries, manufacturing, sea, land, air, space, unmanned systems, microelectronics, and workforce development.

In its press release, Build Freedom US stated that the initiative aims to strengthen the Defense Industrial Base by investing in its workforce.

Additionally, Build Freedom US announced a $10 million partnership with Mike Rowe and the mikeroweWORKS Foundation to train the next generation of skilled professionals who design, build, maintain, and sustain the systems that support national security.