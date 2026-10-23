Building a Workforce for the Age of Artificial Intelligence

The Maryland Department of Labor announced that Secretary Portia Wu joined Carroll Community College, the Ratcliffe Foundation, Rep. Johnny Olszewski Jr., and local leaders to celebrate the opening of the Ratcliffe Applied Technology & Trades Center.

Supported by a $2.5 million Ratcliffe Foundation grant and $850,000 in state funding, this facility will provide hands-on training for high-demand careers in welding, automotive technology, HVAC, manufacturing, plumbing, carpentry, and electrical trades.

Through initiatives such as Registered Apprenticeship and the Maryland Apprenticeship Incentive Program, MD Labor continues to strengthen talent pipelines and connect Marylanders to industry-recognized credentials.

The Department also invited workforce and community partners to the MD Labor and Maryland Department of Transportation Pre-Proposal Conference for round 3 of the Road to Careers Grant Program, which supports workforce training in the transportation construction sector.

Grants up to $500,000 are available for training in roles such as equipment operator and welder, as well as for holistic support to improve access to training.

As artificial intelligence transforms the cybersecurity landscape, the Department partnered with the Office of Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller and Paladin Global Institute to convene leaders from Maryland’s cybersecurity, technology, venture capital, and government sectors for Cyber in the Age of AI: A Workforce Roundtable.

Moderated by Paladin President Kemba Walden, the roundtable included Lt. Gov. Miller, Secretary Wu, and industry leaders, who discussed evolving workforce needs, including entry-level hiring, reskilling, upskilling, and emerging talent demands.

The discussion focused on strengthening workforce pipelines through targeted investments, apprenticeships, training, and expanded pathways into cybersecurity.

AI will touch every industry

Earlier in October, the Maryland Department of Labor supported the inaugural Career Communications Group AI NEXTGEN America Conference, which brought together technology innovators, university researchers, and public officials, including State Senator Benjamin T. Brooks, co-sponsor of Senate Bill 597.

This legislation establishes a framework for Maryland's AI workforce, fosters collaboration among government, academia, and the private sector, and creates an AI incubation laboratory within the University System of Maryland.

The lab collaborates with the University of Maryland's Center for Governance of Technology and Systems (GoTech) to help agencies evaluate new systems, assess data and privacy risks, and develop solutions.

The legislation also mandates the Artificial Intelligence Public Service Fellowship, which incentivizes students and recent graduates to pursue careers in data science and machine learning within state agencies, creating a direct pipeline from universities to government.

The Cyber Warrior Diversity Program includes advanced coursework in artificial intelligence, education, training, and equity.

Senator Brooks stated, "AI will touch every industry, and by expanding these pathways, we are ensuring a diverse, highly skilled generation of Marylanders is ready to lead the charge."

Gregory W. Fowler, president and CEO of University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC), noted on social media that as AI reshapes industries, higher education must help learners adapt and thrive.

He expressed pride that UMGC received a 2026 Workforce Development Leader Award and serves as the Premier and Founding Academic Partner of AI NEXTGEN America.

"The future of work will belong to lifelong learners, and we remain committed to creating pathways that connect education with opportunity," he said.

By expanding pathways, we are ensuring a skilled generation of Marylanders is ready to lead the charge.

The AI NEXTGEN America Conference in Baltimore featured leaders in cloud computing, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence, such as Bryan Liles, a Baltimore native and senior principal engineer at Amazon Web Services (AWS). Liles gave a keynote address on the importance of building things in artificial intelligence and how models are built.

The AI NEXTGEN America Conference highlighted key conversations about incorporating AI into everyday life, education, workforce development, ethics, and national security, while emphasizing transparency and people-centered innovation.

Michael Boyce, appointed in June 2026 as Maryland’s Senior Advisor for Responsible Artificial Intelligence, is responsible for guiding the responsible deployment of AI across government, the economy, and the workforce.

In his keynote at the conference, Boyce acknowledged both enthusiasm and concern about AI’s impact on employment.

He emphasized Maryland’s responsibility to ensure broad participation through direct engagement with technology and highlighted the importance of hands-on, interactive learning for effective adoption.

Boyce also discussed the competitive implications of AI in the workforce and stressed the shared responsibility of government, employers, educators, and communities.

During the summer, Maryland’s State Innovation team surveyed more than 200 senior leaders and found that while 91 percent of businesses use AI, 58 percent do so at a basic level, often limited to built-in features.

Productivity gains remain modest, with only 21 percent of regular users reporting significant improvements, indicating a need for deeper integration.

Boyce observed that no state or region is fully prepared for the forthcoming wave of AI.

In response, Maryland became a founding partner of the Raise Us Initiative, a national effort to develop workforce strategies for the AI economy.

As chairman of the National Governors Association, Governor Moore allocated $1 million to support policies, incentives, job transitions, and training in high-demand fields.

Increased investment in human-centered software design and accessibility is needed.

Boyce also emphasized investing in human-centered software design and accessibility, as well as forming a labor-management committee to involve unions in the AI transition.

Additionally, one state department recently used AI tools for an infrastructure grant application, saving $400,000 by avoiding the need for an external vendor.

Maryland’s strategy emphasizes AI accessibility and governance and policy safeguards, rather than mandating adoption.

Employers most often request capital and technical assistance, including AI training, small-business funding, and affordable, secure digital technologies.

During the summer, the state innovation team collaborated with Anthropic and the Greater Baltimore Committee to provide hands-on AI sessions for small businesses, helping them integrate and validate AI in daily operations.

The Maryland Community Compass consolidates over 2,600 funding programs from more than 100 sources and supports small businesses with grant applications and permitting processes.

Howard Community College received a multimillion-dollar grant to run a 10-week AI clinic, now expanding to Carroll and Frederick counties, reflecting growing demand for AI in cybersecurity.

The University of Maryland introduced a bachelor’s degree in human-centered AI that integrates technical, ethical, policy, and design competencies.

Since its inception, Community Compass has assisted over 15,000 users and is currently helping 30,000 families apply for assistance and understand state data practices.

Boyce concluded that anticipating technological change is essential and that workers must actively shape AI’s impact on employment.

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