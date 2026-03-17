Building America’s Future

For over 40 years, a consistent mission of Career Communications Group (CCG) has been to build a future workforce that reflects all of America.

To advance this goal, CCG has established a standing Workforce Development Committee to guide talent development from middle school to executive leadership in fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, cybersecurity, and other STEM disciplines.

The committee comprises 17 members and over 4,000 alumni of CCG professional development events. CCG provides comprehensive workforce development, integrating education, training, and leadership from grade school through the C-suite.

Programs include AI bootcamps, STEM City youth labs, AI readiness and career bootcamps, and networking opportunities for students, with alumni serving as mentors.

Professionals benefit from seminars and certifications, recognition through BEYA and WOC awards, employer partnerships, and federal executive service pathways.

AI courses range from foundational to advanced, including applied machine learning and a flagship quantum computing executive leadership program.

Credential pathways cover cyber apprenticeships, cyber resilience, and professional development at all levels.

The 2025-2026 Workforce Development Committee features leaders from various backgrounds, including Gary Simms (Microsoft), David N. Jones (Lumena Energy), Tyrone D. Taborn (CCG), Reggie Smith (United States Distance Learning Association), Victor Brown (retired CTO), and advisory members such as Colin Parris (retired GE Digital), Dr. Kendall Harris (Texas Southern University), Nia Jetter (Amazon), Vice Admiral David Brewer (retired), Peggy Selma (retired educator), Maryland Senator Cory McCray, Dr. Victor McCarary (National Science Board), Dr. Ken Washington (retired Medtronic), Krystal Porter (Leidos), Dr. Charlotte Farmer, Olakunle Arowolo (Actalent), and Anthony Kinslow (Gemini Energy Solutions).

Corporate members include Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Medtronic, and Actalent. All programs are anchored in the AI-Quantum-Cybersuity framework to ensure measurable outcomes.

The AI Bootcamp launched its first cohort in December 2025. The grade 6-12 curriculum aligns with state technology standards, and career pathways include community college technical programs.