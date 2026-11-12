Many companies in major U.S. cities begin making a difference by strengthening the communities where they operate.

A management firm’s global consultants recently reported leveraging their core capabilities to drive progress with local changemakers.

For over 40 years, Career Communications Group has gone beyond financial contributions.

Since 1993, its charitable arm, the Foundation for Educational Development, Inc. (FEDI), has developed programs encouraging the next generation to pursue education and careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

Leveraging its extensive professional network, FEDI connects participants and mentors with real-world STEM role models.

Its initiatives support pre-college and college students, professionals, and executives. FEDI also develops and sponsors professional seminars, symposia, and workshops.

Career Communications Group and FEDI also support Baltimore nonprofits.

Although their staff do not serve on the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund board, the fund’s grantees include over 100 organizations citywide, some of which participate in STEM programs funded by Career Communications Group and FEDI, such as the recent AI NEXTGEN America Conference in Baltimore.

A highlight of the event was a Baltimore family receiving the 2026 Educator of the Future Award.

Their family discussions evolved into a mission to help millions navigate change with greater confidence, intelligence, and agency.

Dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence, the family considered its impact on professionals, career changers, parents, and students in a rapidly changing world.

They founded an AI platform to address a key question: How can we help people make better decisions about their lives and careers as AI and superintelligence reshape the world?

This led to the creation of a platform that helps individuals understand themselves, adapt to change, and make informed decisions about education, careers, skills, finances, and opportunities.

Baltimore Children and Youth Fund marks ten years of progress

This November, USBE Online congratulates the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund as it marks ten years of progress. In 2016, Baltimore’s City Council approved a dedicated fund for youth programs, with a charter amendment requiring an annual appropriation of at least $0.03 for every $1.00 of assessed or assessable property value in Baltimore.

According to the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund’s website, significant progress has occurred since a community task force created the fund’s blueprint and Associated Black Charities served as interim operator.

The board now includes young leaders such as Zion Chambers, founder of the Voices of Baltimore podcast; Jordan Drayton, who established her school’s National Art Honor Society; and Isaiah Gregory, who launched Southwest Scholars, a program pairing first-generation applicants with alumni mentors.

Larry Carlton Simmons Jr. currently chairs the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund. He also chairs the Parent and Community Advisory Board of Baltimore City Schools. He has managed a community grantmaking program that has awarded more than two million dollars to grassroots organizations.

The Baltimore Children and Youth Fund website states that its grantees include over 100 organizations receiving direct grants.

In 2024, capacity-building efforts such as The Gathering strengthened hundreds of youth-serving organizations and provided technical assistance and skills development to more than 600 people. Over 60 percent of grantees meet technical requirements.

In 2024, BCYF reported that 92 percent of grantees were compliant, while the remaining 8 percent were working with the team to meet requirements before receiving disbursements.

Creating transformative opportunities for the next generation

The fund’s investments in local capacity support Baltimore’s young people and create transformative opportunities for the next generation.

In a September 2026 press release, the Baltimore Children & Youth Fund announced 30 grants awarded through the Grassroots Fund, Community Accountable Fund, and President’s Fund to Baltimore organizations serving children and youth.

The awards total nearly $4.76 million and are part of over $8 million in direct grants for fiscal year 2026, contributing to more than $50 million invested in Baltimore’s young people since 2020.nrichment, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), the arts, workforce development, and community leadership.

All are Baltimore-based organizations serving young people, with most of their staff living in Baltimore.

One recipient of a 2026 Grassroots Fund grant is the Global Air Drone Academy, which uses drones to spark students’ interest in STEM. Its website says that, since 2018, the Academy has trained more than 12,000 students at 750 schools, helping narrow the gap between STEM education and the workforce.

× Expand Drone at 2017 SUAS Competition

This November, the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund will hold its annual gathering to celebrate the community-led youth ecosystem.

According to WYPR’s community calendar, the Baltimore Children & Youth Fund and the Grantee Planning Committee for The Gathering 2026 will honor Baltimore’s grassroots leaders and young people for driving lasting change.

Now in its third year, this free, full-day event will take place on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront.

It will bring together over 400 youth leaders, nonprofit staff, board members, funders, educators, grassroots organizers, practitioners, policymakers, and community allies to connect, celebrate, and develop solutions through Baltimore’s first Youth Master Plan.an Solution Sessions, part of a citywide initiative to involve 10,000 community members in shaping Baltimore’s future for young people.

10,000 community members help shape Baltimore’s future for young people

The event will open with a plenary featuring youth performances and remarks. Attendees can choose from 20 breakout sessions in two rounds, led by BCYF and community experts. Interactive activities throughout the day will offer additional opportunities to connect and contribute. Expert Office Hours will allow attendees to schedule one-on-one consultations with practitioners and funders.

BCYF has awarded more than $40 million since the organization was founded. Over 140 grassroots organizations have received support. More than 17,000 opportunities have been created for young people, and 80% of funds go directly to organizations and help them grow.