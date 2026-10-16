Building Bridges through Sports and Leadership

October 17 marks seven years since the passing of Elijah Cummings. In commemoration, The Jerusalem Post republished a story originally released earlier this year.

According to The Post, over 50 young people participated in a summer basketball camp at the JCC of Greater Baltimore.

The Elijah Cummings Youth Program and the Combat Antisemitism Movement facilitated the Nike-sponsored camp, which was operated by Chase Your Dreams Academy under the leadership of Sonia Chase, a University of Maryland standout and Olympic gold medalist.

Dazia Wallerson, manager of the African American Alliance and coordinator of the Combat Antisemitism Movement's involvement, stated that the initiative aims to create transformative environments where young people develop empathy, trust, and cooperation before prejudice can form.

Wallerson further emphasized that the camp exemplifies how sports and community partnerships can establish enduring defenses against antisemitism and racism.

The Jerusalem Post article also highlights unity forums in Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Baltimore, which seek to revitalize historical connections, address shared challenges, and inspire a new generation of leaders to unite against hate.

Peer-to-peer exposure is powerful.

In August, the Elijah Cummings Youth Program expressed gratitude to The Baltimore Jewish Times for providing a platform to share its mission and the achievements of its Fellows.

The publication featured Kathleen St. Villier Hill, the program's executive director, who explained that the late congressman, together with Baltimore Jewish leaders from the two constituencies Cummings represented in the 7th District, established the program.

Initially designed for 10th-grade students in the district, earlier cohorts traveled to Israel, and the curriculum continues to educate participants about Israel and its significance to the Jewish community.

More recent student trips have included destinations in Eastern Europe and other regions of the Jewish diaspora.

In March, Villier Hill informed Combat Antisemitism that for 28 years, the Elijah Cummings Youth Program in Israel has brought together Black and Jewish teens from Baltimore to confront challenging realities, challenge stereotypes, and develop leadership skills.

“Peer-to-peer exposure is powerful,” stated ECYP Executive Director Kathleen St. Villier Hill.

× More than 50 Black and Jewish youth came together in Baltimore for a basketball camp combining sports, leadership and conversations about antisemitism and racism. The program showed how sports can create meaningful connections and challenge prejudice.https://t.co/c6J1eeggZx — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) September 2, 2026

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