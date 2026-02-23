The National Society of Professional Engineers started Engineers Week in 1951 to recognize the impact engineers have on society. In a letter from January 11, 1951, President Harry Truman said Engineers' Week should encourage the profession to focus on the welfare of the nation and the world.

The National Academy of Engineering was founded on December 5, 1964, as a nonprofit to offer engineering leadership and advice to the U.S. government, working under the 1863 congressional charter of the National Academy of Sciences.

David Rice Hedgley Jr. (1937-2024) was renowned for his important work in computer graphics.

His research on the hidden-line problem in 3D computer graphics was significant, as it tackled the issue of rendering 3D objects so that only the lines visible from the viewer’s angle are shown.

Hedgley’s algorithm has been extensively applied in numerous fields, including video games and websites, to render 3D graphics both accurately and efficiently. His work has left a lasting influence on technology and remains highly regarded in the computer graphics community.

Hedgley also stressed the need for positive images and role models. He urged legacy-owned media to be more responsible in creating positive symbolism and role models. By the 1970s, a new generation of organizations began advocating for increased representation in STEM. They were all founded within a few years of each other, sharing the goal of supporting students and professionals in STEM.

Tyrone Taborn was one of the few publishers showcasing career stories from various persepctives. He also worked to collaborate with initiatives and programs started in the 1970s, such as the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE), the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES), and the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering (NACME).

The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) was founded in 1974 in Los Angeles by city engineers who wanted to support Hispanic professionals in STEM fields. Rod Garcia played a key role, organizing the first meeting in 1973 before the group officially formed in 1974. That same year, corporate and educational leaders started the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering (NACME) to help increase the number of Black, Hispanic, and Native American engineers. NACME offers scholarships and works with companies and universities to support high-achieving students.

Leaders and advocates like Tyrone Taborn helped gather and share the success stories from organizations started in the 1970s.

The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) was founded in April 1975 at Purdue University to increase the number of Black engineers who excel academically, achieve professional success, and contribute positively to their communities. The organization was established by the "Chicago Six"—Anthony Harris, Brian Harris, Stanley Kirtley, John Logan, Edward Coleman, and George Smith—together with faculty advisor Arthur Bond.

The American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES) was started in 1977 by Native scientists, engineers, and educators. They created AISES to help Native students succeed in science and engineering, responding to high dropout rates, low college enrollment, and the lack of representation in these fields.

According to a National Society of Professional Engineers document, the organization marked its 50th anniversary in 1984 by presenting walkways at the Washington Monument and commissioning a symphony called The Spirit of Engineering.

The U.S. Postal Service also honored Lillian Moller Gilbreth (1878-1972), the first woman elected to the National Academy of Engineering, with a commemorative stamp. NSPE marked its 50th anniversary with public art and special events.

Tyrone Taborn launched Career Communications Group in 1985. The BEYA STEM Conference began in 1986, co-founded by Eugene DeLoatch, the first engineering dean at Morgan State University, and Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group, Inc.

BEYA was created to find and support minority talent through mentorship and to give visibility to minority engineers, scientists, and technologists.

The first BEYA conference took place in February 1987 at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, to address the underrepresentation of minorities in STEM and to celebrate their achievements during Black History Month.

Career Communications Group and BEYA are closely linked, with CCG’s CEO, Tyrone Taborn, co-founding BEYA. Both organizations work to highlight and support achievements in STEM.

The Hispanic Engineer National Achievement Awards Corporation (HENAAC), now called Great Minds in STEM, was founded in 1989 by Ray and Carmela Mellado to honor Hispanic professionals in STEM and to encourage STEM education and careers in underserved communities.

In the 1970s, SHPE, NACME, NSBE, and AISES were all founded within a few years of each other, sharing the goal of supporting students and professionals in STEM.

NACME, though started by corporate and educational leaders, works with companies and universities and may team up with other new minority organizations to offer outreach and scholarships.

Leaders and advocates like Tyrone Taborn helped share success stories in the 1970s.

BEYA began connecting universities like Morgan State with industry, offering mentorship and visibility for minority engineers. The conference is building on the foundation set in the 1970s.

HENAAC/Great Minds in STEM (founded in 1989) follows the pattern established by SHPE and BEYA, focusing on Hispanic professionals and further expanding. HENAAC built on the momentum with initiatives that recognized, mentored, and increased public visibility of minority achievements in STEM.

People like Tyrone Taborn helped connect the work and impact of these organizations over many years. These organizations often worked together, shared similar goals, and helped build a stronger support system for underrepresented groups in STEM.

In 2003, Teresa Helmling became the first woman president of the NSPE. She spoke about the challenges people face because of their race, color, or gender when trying to gain credibility, and stressed the need to recognize engineers from all backgrounds.

The Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers (SASE) was founded in November 2007 to support and connect Asian heritage professionals and students in STEM. SASE was created to offer professional development, mentorship, and leadership opportunities for the pan-Asian community.