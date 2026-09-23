Building the Quantum Workforce

Earlier this year, the College of Southern Maryland announced initiatives to prepare students for quantum careers, following a visit to the nation’s first community college quantum technician program.

President Dr. Yolanda Wilson and college leaders, joined by regional representatives, participated in a forum focused on how quantum and advanced technologies can strengthen academic and economic partnerships.

Dr. Wilson emphasized the importance of regional collaboration in addressing workforce trends and building sustainable talent pipelines.

In May, the college hosted the Southern Maryland Regional Quantum Forum to examine the impact of quantum technology on the workforce. Industry, academic, and government leaders discussed the fundamentals of quantum, its significance, and workforce implications.

Quantum mechanics, a key branch of physics and chemistry, explains matter and energy at atomic and subatomic levels and underpins modern science.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology notes that quantum computers can accelerate drug and chemical discovery by manipulating matter at extremely small scales.

This week, the University of Maryland is hosting the 2026 Quantum World Congress, bringing together scientists, industry leaders, investors, and policymakers.

Governor Wes Moore participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Discovery Center, a new quantum research hub for startups and international companies, and headquarters for the Capital of Quantum initiative.

This initiative connects industry, academia, government, and investors to foster company growth, expand testbeds, and develop a skilled quantum workforce.

Quantum technicians are trained to build and operate advanced technologies such as quantum computers.

The College of Southern Maryland is developing training pathways for these emerging careers, noting the potential impact on Maryland's Lighthouse Sectors: biotechnology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, aerospace, and defense.

Community colleges play a vital role in meeting the demand for skilled technicians by providing accessible, workforce-aligned education.

Career Communications Group recently named Darío Gil, Ph.D., Under Secretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy, as Futurist of the Year at the 2026 AiNEXTGEN America Futurist Awards.

Dr. Gil is recognized for advancing quantum computing and leading the Genesis mission to strengthen American scientific leadership.

Under his leadership, IBM developed the first programmable quantum computers and made them available via the cloud.

As Under Secretary for Science, confirmed in September 2025, Dr. Gil oversees 17 National Laboratories and directs federal research strategies.

He was elected to the National Academy of Engineering for his contributions to artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

He leads the Department of Energy's Genesis Mission, a national initiative that integrates artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and quantum computing.

The mission seeks to double U.S. scientific productivity and research impact within ten years.

The Department of Energy plans to demonstrate the first generation of fault-tolerant quantum computers capable of advanced scientific calculations by 2028.

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