Building the Workforce Behind America’s Energy Infrastructure

While artificial intelligence, data centers, advanced computing, and the digital economy are frequently discussed, they all depend on physical infrastructure and the skilled professionals who build, operate, and maintain it.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts that employment for electrical power-line installers and repairers will increase by 10 percent between 2025 and 2035, with roughly 10,900 job openings annually over that period.

In 2025, the median yearly salary was $95,320.

The BLS also highlights rising electricity demand, including demand linked to AI technologies and data centers, as a key driver of the need for expanded grid capacity and infrastructure.

To help meet this demand, Career Communications Group reports that over 700 students are being introduced to ASCEND Knowledge on Demand through its Careers in Energy Delivery pathway.

ASCEND Knowledge on Demand, Career Communications Group's new learning management system, provides individuals with information and preparation to access opportunities in line worker and technician roles, which require hands-on training, supervised on-the-job experience, apprenticeships, and comprehensive safety instruction.

Learners can explore careers in linework, gas distribution, substations, relay work, and related fields.

They can also learn about apprenticeships, earn-while-you-learn options, physical fitness requirements, aptitude assessments, and safety culture.

Veterans may discover how their military experience can transfer to civilian skilled trades.

ASCEND starts by identifying a person's goals, potential barriers, and available support.

Upon completing ASCEND, learners should have more than knowledge; they should have a stronger résumé, a potential employer or apprenticeship pathway, a clear understanding of requirements, and a 90-day action plan.

High school or college students new to skilled trades have different needs than veterans with years of experience maintaining electrical systems.

Veterans may have significant technical and leadership skills but may need help translating them into employer-recognized terms.

ASCEND is designed to support the transition from learning to employment, with CollinAi making the process more personalized, responsive, and actionable.

CollinAi allows Career Communications Group to provide intelligent guidance, helping individuals explore careers, ask questions, build résumés, understand requirements, and identify next steps.

For over forty years, Career Communications Group has connected people with opportunities.

While industries, technologies, and employer skill needs have changed, one constant remains: talent is widespread, but access to information, preparation, networks, and opportunity is not.

STEM City USA and ASCEND Knowledge on Demand address this challenge as the United States faces a workforce challenge that often goes unnoticed.

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