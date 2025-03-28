Call for Nominations

Career Communications Group (CCG) is calling for nominations for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) international awards.

These international awards honor those who are shaping the global future through innovation, leadership, and advocacy in STEM. Click here for more information.

"It’s a recognition of global excellence, a celebration of innovation, and a platform for international collaboration,” said Tyrone Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group.

The award ceremonies include the International Awards, the Umoja BEYA Global Awards, and the Global STEM Awards, recognizing professionals and organizations from around the world who are making transformative contributions to STEM.

The celebrations will culminate during the 2026 International Awards Ceremony and the Umoja BEYA Conference, where honorees will be recognized among peers, leaders, and changemakers on a global stage.

Professionals and organizations are invited to submit nominations. Categories include: Global Innovator of the Year, Outstanding Woman of Color in STEM, STEM Changemaker Award, Global Tech Leadership Award, Umoja BEYA Global Engineer Award, International STEM Ally Award, and Emerging Leader in Innovation. Click here for more information.

Nominees may be individuals or organizations from any country. Nominations should highlight significant impact in STEM fields, commitment to global advancement, and excellence in innovation, mentorship, or leadership.

Career Communications Group has been a leader in promoting achievement in STEM for more than 40 years. CCG’s conferences, magazines, and awards programs create platforms for underrepresented communities to thrive in technology and engineering fields around the world. Click here to start your nomination.

Submit your nomination today and help us honor the innovators building the global future.