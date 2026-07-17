Camelot Secure, DigiFlight, announce New Cybersecurity Leadership

Camelot Secure today announced the appointment of Victor Brown as Chief Technology Officer.

A cybersecurity company that takes a proactive approach to digital defense, Camelot Secure brings together experts from the military, intelligence community, and private sector to deliver advanced solutions, including persistent APT hunting tools and attack surface monitoring.

Brown, formerly vice president and CTO for IBM U.S. Public and Federal Market, has earned several of IBM’s highest technical distinctions, including Distinguished Engineer and IBM Quantum Ambassador.

He has advised federal agencies and Fortune 500 organizations on AI, hybrid multi-cloud environments, Red Hat technologies, and cybersecurity modernization.

As CTO, Brown will lead the advancement of Camelot Secure’s Secure360 Platform, coordinating engineering, product management, and development teams to enhance customer network defenses against advanced cyber threats.

His expertise in cybersecurity, AI, enterprise architecture, and the federal market will drive innovation within the Secure360 Platform, helping customers improve resilience, increase threat visibility, and navigate complex digital challenges.

"Vic brings a rare combination of cybersecurity leadership, technical innovation, and federal market expertise that aligns perfectly with Camelot Secure's mission. His experience helping organizations navigate AI adoption, cloud transformation, and evolving cyber threats will strengthen our technology strategy and enhance our ability to provide customers with proactive, intelligence-driven security solutions," said Stan Oliver, CEO of Camelot Secure.

DigiFlight, based in Columbia, Maryland, announced that cybersecurity governance and compliance expert Jermaine Stanley has joined as Director of Cybersecurity Compliance.

Stanley brings over 25 years of experience in cybersecurity compliance, governance, and enterprise risk management across financial services, government, technology, insurance, and non-profit sectors.

He is the Immediate Past President of the ISACA Greater Washington, DC Chapter and previously served on the ISACA Foundation Board, where he helped award more than $1.4 million in scholarships globally.

Stanley holds a Master’s degree in Software Engineering, a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, and multiple industry certifications, including CISA, CDPSE, and CMMC Certified Professional.

In his new role, Stanley will oversee enterprise cyber risk and compliance initiatives for defense contractors and federal suppliers, helping organizations reduce cyber risk, accelerate compliance readiness, and navigate Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements.

As cyber threats evolve and the Department of Defense intensifies CMMC requirements, Stanley’s appointment enhances ability to help customers meet these challenges by combining compliance expertise with practical risk management.

His leadership will support the advancement of DigiFlight's cybersecurity solutions, enabling defense contractors and federal suppliers to accelerate certification, improve resilience, and maintain eligibility for government contracts.

Established in 1999 and headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with a branch in Huntsville, Alabama, DigiFlight is a veteran-owned, minority business dedicated to accelerating mission success for government and commercial clients.

DigiFlight’s core strengths include Aerospace Technical & Acquisition Solutions, Compliant Architectures, Cybersecurity Hunt & Incident Response, Systems & Software Development, Systems Engineering & Technical Assistance, and Test & Evaluation.