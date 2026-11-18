Camelot Secure, a cybersecurity company under DigiFlight Inc., has been named “Overall Cyber Posture Company of the Year” in the 2026 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, which recognize innovation and excellence in the global cybersecurity industry.

This is Camelot Secure’s second CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award in three years, following its 2024 recognition as APT Solution Provider of the Year for its Advanced Persistent Threat Hunt Service and proactive threat identification.

The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards honor organizations advancing cybersecurity through innovative technology, including threat detection, identity and access management, endpoint security, and cloud security.

This year, Camelot Secure joins other distinguished winners such as Fortinet, Abnormal AI, PagerDuty, Cisco, and others.

In a press release, Stan Oliver, CEO of Camelot Secure, expressed gratitude for the company’s recognition among leading cybersecurity firms and industry leaders.

He noted that while AI-driven cybersecurity can enhance threat detection, ease the workload on security teams, and improve resilience, technology alone is insufficient.

Oliver emphasized that organizations also require governance, guidance, and operational discipline to deploy AI securely and responsibly.

Camelot Secure’s focus is to integrate these elements, enabling customers to anticipate, understand, and mitigate risks before they impact their mission.

Central to this year’s award-winning strategy is Secure360, Camelot Secure’s technology-agnostic cybersecurity platform.

Secure360 integrates AI, machine learning, persistent Advanced Persistent Threat hunting, attack-surface monitoring, threat intelligence, and compliance capabilities into a unified defense ecosystem.

The platform works with existing environments and translates complex technical data into actionable intelligence for cybersecurity professionals and executives.

Its AI and machine learning features automate data analysis, establish baselines for normal activity, and continuously test threat hypotheses.

Secure360 also incorporates persistent APT hunting aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, using network surveillance, log analysis, behavioral analytics, and real-time threat intelligence to detect sophisticated threats that evade conventional defenses.

Camelot Secure’s approach is proactive, focusing on identifying and mitigating risks before they escalate.

The company brings together experts from the military, intelligence community, and private sector to deliver AI-driven cybersecurity, persistent threat hunting, and attack-surface monitoring.