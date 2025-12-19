Campus News: New Grads, Names, and Appointments

On December 10th, Florida A&M University and Florida State University held a joint ceremony to celebrate the renaming of the new Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.

Although the department still honors its mechanical engineering history, the change will reflect the expanding career opportunities for students, especially in the growing aerospace sector.

The department is helping to solve the nation’s most pressing challenges in aerospace research and education—and inspiring the leaders of tomorrow.

Southern Connecticut State University also announced a name change.

According to the press release, following approval by the Connecticut State Colleges & Universities Board of Regents, the Center for Nanotechnology will now be known as the CSCU Center for Quantum and Nanotechnology.

This change reflects the state’s increasing investment in quantum technologies and highlights the center as a leader in advancing research and education in quantum technologies and nanoscale science across Connecticut.

Located at Southern Connecticut State University, the QNT will serve as Connecticut’s hub for quantum workforce development.

This evolution strengthens the university's partnership with QuantumCT, a public-private initiative advancing the adoption of quantum technology in Connecticut and beyond.

Physics Professor Christine Broadbridge is the founding director for the Center, SCSU executive director of research and innovation, and a member of the QuantumCT leadership team. She has played a key role in establishing QuantumCT by leveraging collaborations with Yale University and the University of Connecticut, the state’s other two research universities.

The expanded mission of the Center will maximize QuantumCT’s impact on the CSCU system, the private universities, and the surrounding community.

Quantum technologies will transform Connecticut’s workforce by creating demand for specialized skills and opening lucrative career opportunities in industries such as aerospace, biotech, and finance, said Broadbridge.

Southern’s strategic location in the second-largest biotechnology hub in New England makes this name change both timely and meaningful. It’s a crucial move that leverages Southern’s ability to adapt quickly and develop an agile workforce, keeping pace with the rapid growth of AI, quantum, and other advanced technologies.

This week, the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr., School of Engineering at Morgan State University congratulated the Class of 2025.

Before today's commencement, the department said it had the honor of celebrating its graduating engineering students at an SOE graduation celebration to kick off graduation weekend.

The University of Virginia has announced that the Board of Visitors selected Scott C. Beardsley to serve as the Tenth President of the University of Virginia. He will assume his new position on January 1, 2026.

He has recently served as the David M. LaCross Dean of the Darden School of Business and as the Charles C. Abbott Professor of Business Administration.

During his time as Dean, Darden achieved record academic rankings, expanded student access, strengthened faculty excellence, advanced lifelong learning, and secured significant philanthropic support.

He has led capital initiatives, including for UVA Northern Virginia, invested deeply in faculty hiring and retention, and reinforced Darden’s global reputation for teaching and research.

Before dedicating himself to higher education, he spent 26 years at McKinsey, where he rose to senior partner, oversaw all learning and leadership development, and served on the firm’s global board.

× In a unanimous vote Friday, the University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors selected Scott C. Beardsley, dean of the UVA Darden School of Business, as the University’s 10th president. https://t.co/5v785i9rPB pic.twitter.com/Fhugl4ORq8 — UVA (@UVA) December 19, 2025

× 🌟 Connecticut’s quantum ecosystem is growing. With a new name and an expanded mission, the CSCU Center for Quantum & Nanotechnology (QNT), located at @SCSU, will serve as a key hub for preparing the next generation of talent. https://t.co/0KLAPYPYwM — QuantumCT (@CTquantum) December 19, 2025

× The moment has arrived. Morgan’s Fall Commencement is about to begin soon! 🎓



Celebrate with us live on our YouTube channel (Morgan State University) 🐻



💻 https://t.co/tBh5kUgGGM#MorganGrad25 #MorganLegacy pic.twitter.com/mD42qWoEnf — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) December 19, 2025