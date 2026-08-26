Career Communications Group CEO Tyrone Taborn Honored with Corporate Eagle Award

Career Communications Group's chairman and chief executive officer, Tyrone Taborn, has been announced by the Rock Hill Turner Foundation as the recipient of the Corporate Eagle Award at the foundation's second annual fundraising event this fall.

The event is taking place to help support the foundation's aim of supporting science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education and environmental organizations by offering scholarships, grants, human and tangible resources as well as taking part in activities relating to education and preservation.

The Rock Hill Turner Foundation, based in St. Louis, Missouri, is a nonprofit organization committed to promoting and supporting people and organizations working in STEM fields.

The foundation is led by Retired U.S. Army Brigadier General C. David Turner, CEO; Jeri L. W. Turner, Esq., president; and Ronald Moore, chief operating officer.

The foundation has set the 2026 theme as "Building a Brighter Tomorrow through STEM Empowerment of our Youth and Career Professionals," and among the special features is the first time the Rock Hill Turner Foundation Eagle Awards will be presented.

Mr. Lloyd Caldwell, a consultant and former director of military programs for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will receive the Individual Eagle Award.

Donna Breckenridge, who is the Fundraiser Chair for 2026 and an environmental health specialist based in the DC-Baltimore area, stated that thanks to the dedication of its donors the foundation is still supplying essential resources, grants, scholarships, and other opportunities to promising individuals in the field of STEM education.

C. David Turner set up the Award for both individuals and corporations which have achieved something extraordinary in the field of STEM and who exhibit the qualities of the Eagle Scout, such as strength of character, leadership, and service to the community.

The idea behind naming the Eagle Awards was influenced by the powerful eagle, an animal which has the unusual capability of flying high, saving energy, and having exceptional eyesight when watching the land below.

He pointed out that these abilities have led to associations with vision, clarity, and wisdom, and have thus encouraged both individuals and institutions to rise above difficulties, see the bigger picture, or take action for the common good.

Thomas P. Bostick, Ph.D., will give the keynote address at the forthcoming fundraising event. Since he retired in 2016 as the 53rd Chief of Engineers and commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Dr. Bostick has served as president of a bioengineering company.

He holds a membership in the National Academy of Engineering and at the same time serves on the boards of public and private companies as well as on the International Advisory Board of the Panama Canal.