Career Communications Group: Proud Sponsor of Kedrick Scribner Foundation’s Widow’s Mite 5.0 “Widow’s Rejoice”

On January 18, 2025, the Kedrick Scribner Foundation Inc. hosted the milestone event Widow’s Mite 5.0: “Widow’s Rejoice” at the Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja.

This impactful occasion celebrated the resilience and strength of widows and orphans of fallen Nigerian Police Force heroes, blending moments of honor, empowerment, and joy.

As a proud sponsor, Career Communications Group (CCG) was honored to contribute to this extraordinary initiative, which aligns with CCG's mission to support underrepresented communities, champion diversity, and foster opportunities for growth and development.

The event featured dynamic elements, from the heartwarming welcome by MC Mc Abilitea to inspiring performances by Vicki Yohe and the Nigeria Police Band School of Music.

The keynote address by H.E. Hilda Suka-Mafudze, African Union Ambassador to the USA, underscored the power of community support in overcoming challenges.

A particular highlight of the event was the celebration of graduates from the Kedrick Scribner Vocational Center, who showcased their newly acquired skills in tailoring, computer literacy, and bead-making.

By providing essential tools such as sewing machines and laptops, the foundation empowered these graduates to embark on sustainable paths of success.

In addition to this, the traditional Idoma dance, performed by students of the vocational center alongside Mrs. Victoria Scribner and Zaron Cosmetics representatives, demonstrated the importance of cultural preservation and community spirit.

The weekend concluded with “A Day of Thanksgiving” at the HEKAN Mounted Troops Barracks in Ikeja, Lagos.

This service featured heartfelt moments of gratitude, community meals, and a special award presented to the HEKAN Church for its community impact.

Looking ahead, Widow’s Mite 6.0, scheduled for June 27–28, 2025, promises to expand the foundation’s reach by renewing and expanding health insurance plans for widows and orphans while introducing seminars on mental health, family dynamics, and chronic health conditions.

Career Communications Group (CCG) commends the Kedrick Scribner Foundation’s unwavering commitment to uplifting widows, orphans, and communities in need. CCG is inspired by their dedication and looks forward to continued collaboration in creating a lasting impact.

For more information about the Kedrick Scribner Foundation Inc., follow their social media platforms or visit their website: kedrickscribnerfoundation.org. Stay tuned for updates on Widow’s Mite 6.0 and other initiatives that make a difference in lives worldwide.

Career Communications Group (CCG) is a leading advocate for diversity in STEM and a proud supporter of programs that empower individuals and communities.

Through initiatives like the BEYA STEM Conference and other partnerships, CCG strives to bridge gaps and create opportunities for advancement.