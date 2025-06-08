Carrying the strength of PVAMU's legacy

Prairie View A&M University recently announced that its Drone Competition Team was among the top five in a national competition for autonomous vehicles.

The 2025 Raytheon Autonomous Vehicle Challenge brought together top engineering students from across the country and took place in April.

Sponsored by Raytheon, the challenge required participants to design autonomous vehicles capable of completing tasks without any outside assistance.

In 2023, the university opened its $70 million engineering research facility, marking the sixth building in the Roy G. Perry College of Engineering.

Additionally, Prairie View A&M celebrated its 143rd Spring Commencement Convocation over three ceremonies held on May 16-17.

During this event, PVAMU proudly honored the Spring Class of 2025, comprising 790 undergraduate students and 140 outstanding graduates who had earned their master’s and doctoral degrees.

Siblings Nia A. McNeal and Walter McNeal III shared with PVAMU that they carry the strength of their family's legacy with them.

Their journeys from their mother's nursing career to their paths in cybersecurity and finance exemplify their commitment to continuing a proud family tradition, particularly honoring their grandmother, Florence Sherman Moore ’66, a lifelong advocate for PVAMU.

