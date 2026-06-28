CCG appoints Chair of the AI NEXTGEN America Futurist Awards Nominations Committee

Career Communications Group is pleased to announce Dr. Charlotte M. Farmer as Chair of the AI NEXTGEN America Futurist Awards Nominations Committee.

The AI NEXTGEN America Futurist Awards recognize individuals whose vision, innovation, and leadership are redefining:

Artificial intelligence

Scientific discovery

Workforce development

Entrepreneurship

Education

Public policy, and the responsible application of technology

As Chair of the AI NEXTGEN America Futurist Awards Nominations Committee, Dr. Farmer will ensure the integrity, transparency, and excellence of the nomination process for one of the nation’s leading recognitions honoring leaders shaping the future of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

She will collaborate with a distinguished committee of previous award recipients, Career Communications Group advisors, alumni leaders, and industry executives to provide strategic oversight for every phase of the nomination process, including:

Establishing the annual nomination schedule, award categories, and evaluation framework.

Leading the activation and orientation of the Nominations Committee and ensuring members understand the award criteria and ethical standards.

Guiding a nationwide effort to identify outstanding innovators, researchers, entrepreneurs, educators, public servants, and corporate leaders in every award category.

Ensuring each nominee is contacted, agrees to participate, and provides the required supporting information before advancing in the process.

Monitoring nomination activity to ensure broad representation across industries, disciplines, regions, and communities while maintaining the highest standards of merit and excellence.

Reviewing committee progress during the nomination period, identifying gaps in candidate representation, and directing additional outreach as needed.

Certifying that all qualified nominations are complete before forwarding them to the independent Futurist Awards Judging Panel for evaluation.

Under Dr. Farmer’s leadership, the nomination process will reflect the principles that have defined her career: integrity, operational excellence, fairness, strategic leadership, and a commitment to recognizing transformational achievement.

Through Dr. Farmer’s stewardship, the awards will honor those shaping a safer, more intelligent, secure, and prosperous future for America and the world.

Dr. Farmer brings decades of leadership, operational excellence, governance, and emerging technologies.

As Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of UL Research Institutes, she leads a global organization and manages a multi-billion-dollar portfolio dedicated to advancing safety science, security, and sustainability through research and innovation.

As an experienced corporate director, Dr. Farmer serves as Board Chair of Mobility Unlimited Technology Worldwide, Committee Chair of the U.S. Army Science Board, and advisor to organizations focused on innovation, workforce development, and technology advancement.

She is also an NACD Directorship Certified board director, demonstrating her commitment to governance, accountability, and organizational excellence.

Throughout her career, Dr. Farmer has led major transformations, accelerated business growth, and advanced digital innovation in executive roles at MITRE, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Eastman Chemical.

Her impact extends beyond corporate leadership through strategic partnerships with the World Economic Forum, supporting Global Challenge Commitments to improve safety, security, and sustainability worldwide.

Dr. Farmer has received numerous honors for her leadership and service, including recognition as one of Savoy Magazine's Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America, the Paul Harris Fellow Award from Rotary International, induction into the BEYA Hall of Fame, and the University of Tennessee Tickle College of Engineering Alumni Professional Achievement Award.

She holds a Bachelor of Science from Tennessee Technological University, a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Tennessee, an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a Ph.D. from George Washington University.