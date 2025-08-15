CCG CEO will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from BDPA at its Golden Anniversary Gala

The National BDPA, Inc. (BDPA), founded in 1975 and formerly known as Black Data Processing Associates, is celebrating 50 years of empowering African Americans in information technology (IT) and new technologies.

The theme of BDPA's Golden Anniversary, "A Legacy of Pacesetting Innovation," reflects the organization's ongoing commitment to community awareness and advocacy for the future digital workforce.

During the association's Golden Anniversary Gala, the CEO of Career Communications Group, Tyrone Taborn, will receive the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award from BDPA.

This prestigious award is reserved for individuals whose careers and impacts have significantly shaped the tech industry, benefiting their communities and local BDPA Chapters.

Perry Carter, president of National BDPA Inc., highlighted Taborn's remarkable journey.

He noted Taborn's leadership in initiatives such as Black Family Technology Awareness Week and the valuable partnerships he has forged across industry and academia. His unwavering commitment to driving digital equity and fostering innovation is particularly noteworthy.

Taborn's visionary leadership at Career Communications Group has influenced the industry and inspired countless individuals to pursue excellence. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes his enduring legacy of leadership, advocacy, and empowerment.

BDPA will celebrate its accomplishments during BDPACON25, the association's Golden Anniversary Technology Conference and annual Awards Gala, scheduled for Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Atlanta, GA.

This Black Tie Formal evening will honor the visionaries, changemakers, and rising stars of the tech community, offering a night of elegance, recognition, and inspiration—an iconic moment in the 50th anniversary celebration.

Additionally, the National BDPA has announced that the keynote speaker for the BDPA Convention 2025 will be Norman P. Fleming, chief information technology officer for Chicago Public Schools.

He will deliver the keynote address at the National BDPA's Golden Anniversary Awards Gala on the evening of Saturday, August 16, in Atlanta, GA, commemorating the association's 50th Anniversary and its five remarkable decades of advancements in digital transformation for students and professionals.

