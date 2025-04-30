Celebrate the 75th anniversary of the National Science Foundation at Eden’s Place Farm

TERC, a nonprofit organization composed of experts in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the United States National Science Foundation (NSF) with an afternoon filled with interactive exhibits, sound exploration, and hands-on learning.

According to the press release, families, artists, and science enthusiasts of all ages are invited to attend this free event, focusing on sound, science, and creativity themes in Chicago’s South Side.

Event highlights include conversations with scientists, artists, and sound engineers, interactive exhibits featuring sound-based STEM activities, nature-based experiences for kids and families, food vendors, picnic areas, and a curated selection of short films about sound and science.

Whether attendees are curious children, creative adults, or simply looking for a fun and educational way to spend a Saturday, the Resounding Success event promises to inspire, entertain, and enhance appreciation for the impact of sound on our daily lives.

Registration for the event can be completed online, but walk-ins are also welcome.

This community celebration will occur on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Eden Place Farms in Chicago.

From 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, visitors can meet scientists and sound artists, enjoy short films, and explore one of Chicago’s most vibrant urban farms.

TERC’s Sound Travels project investigates how soundscapes—the sounds that surround us—affect learning in various environments such as parks, zoos, and science centers.

The planning team also includes partners from Solidarity Studios in Chicago, The Neighborhood Art School in Detroit, and Great Lakes Audubon, who will share insights on how our environment’s sounds influence our thoughts, feelings, and interactions with the world.

TERC’s work includes research, content and curriculum development, technology innovation, professional development, and program evaluation.

Through TERC’s STEM curricula and programs, students acquire the knowledge and skills to ask questions, solve problems, and seize new opportunities.

TERC’s professional development initiatives help teachers and facilitators utilize new tools, materials, and inquiry-based strategies to enrich the learning experience for students. Click here to register for the event.