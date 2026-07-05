Celebrating 250 Years of Engineering Innovation and the Future of AI in America

The National Academy of Engineering recognizes 250 years of engineering contributions that have shaped the American experience, from transportation and communication to advancements in health, energy, and manufacturing.

To mark the United States Semiquincentennial, the summer issue of The Bridge features insights from all 12 engineering disciplines within the Academy, highlighting key breakthroughs and technologies that have influenced the nation over the past two and a half centuries.

The United Nations will host the first Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Switzerland, bringing together leaders from government, academia, business, and civil society to discuss international cooperation for safe and inclusive AI.

UNESCO continues to provide expertise and tools to promote human-centered AI governance.

Ahead of the UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance and the AI for Good Summit in Geneva, UNESCO has released a paper on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

The dialogue, coordinated by UNESCO and the International Telecommunication Union, aims to ensure that AI supports diversity and reflects the full range of human cultures.

As AI becomes a defining force of the 21st century, its influence will extend across economies, education, public services, and global access to knowledge. The focus now is on how AI will transform society.

Register for the AI NEXTGEN America Conference to engage with these critical discussions.

Career Communications Group will host AI NEXTGEN America, a workforce conference, on October 9-10, 2026.

The conference will cover the skills that employers need in the AI era, new job roles, and how education, training providers, workforce organizations, and government can help people prepare for new opportunities.

This two-day event in Baltimore will bring together employers, educators, government leaders, and workforce organizations nationwide for sessions, including hiring, skills, and innovation.

Maryland was chosen as the host for its strong public universities, federal labs, cybersecurity expertise, healthcare institutions, defense industries, technology companies, and active innovation community.

Artificial intelligence is changing the nature of work across every industry.

"Artificial intelligence is changing the nature of work across every industry," said Tyrone D. Taborn, chairman and CEO of Career Communications Group.

AI NEXTGEN America continues Career Communications Group's mission in workforce development by combining the legacy of its Women of Color magazine's STEM Conference and Hispanic Engineer & Information Technology magazine into a national effort focused on workforce readiness.

Highlights at AI NEXTGEN will include the Futurist Awards, which honor the Futurist of the Year and Technologist of the Year.

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