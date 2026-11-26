In a mid-November press release, Macy announced that the Thanksgiving Day Parade has grown from its 1924 debut into a national tradition.

With the exception of a break during World War II, the Parade has delivered a century of unforgettable moments.

This year, Macy's said more than 11,000 volunteers and participants will bring the spectacle to life before the Parade reaches its climactic finale: the arrival of Santa Claus and the official start of the holiday season.

However, during preparations, several outlets announced that the NYC Parade was postponed from Thursday, November 26, to Saturday, November 28, due to a forecasted coastal storm with heavy rain, flooding, and wind gusts of 60–65 mph.

In a social media post, Macy's highlighted the Parade's importance to generations of families and invited the nation to join this special event on Saturday.

This year's lineup includes marching units such as the University of Illinois Marching Illini, UConn Pride of Connecticut, Pride of Pearland, Dobyns-Bennett, Concord Community, James F. Byrnes, Nā Koa Aliʻi Hawaiʻi All-State, NYPD Marching Band, and Macy's Great American Marching Band.

Notable Historically Black College and University (HBCU) bands that have participated in previous parades include Morris Brown College, Morgan State University, and Alabama A&M University.

Other HBCUs featured in past parades are Howard University, Hampton University, Benedict College, Prairie View A&M, and Alcorn State.