Celebrating Chemical Engineering

In March 2026, the National Academy of Engineering (NAE) will highlight chemical engineering as part of its ongoing celebration of American engineering innovation and the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Throughout the month, the NAE will showcase how chemical engineering transforms laboratory discoveries into practical solutions that benefit society.

The NAE notes that advancements in American chemical engineering have improved process safety, efficiency, and sustainability, while enabling large-scale production of medicines, cleaner fuels, and other essential resources. Material innovations in this field have supported the development of modern electronics and durable materials across industries, demonstrating the significant impact of chemical engineering on daily life.

In a 2015 interview with the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Arnold F. Stancell, recipient of the top award at BEYA in 1992, shared that his early interest in chemical engineering stemmed from a desire to make things work, understand manufacturing processes, and develop new ideas.

Stancell was the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1962.

Early in his career, he researched chemical plastics for Mobil Oil and later negotiated an $18 billion investment venture between Mobil and Qatar for the production, transportation, and marketing of liquefied natural gas.

Stancell retired from Mobil in 1993. In 2001, he was named Turner Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, retiring as professor emeritus in 2004.

He holds nine patents for innovations in polyethylene manufacturing, commercial terephthalic acid purification for polyester production, the first commercial process for polybutene, and the use of plasmas to react at surfaces to membranes for separation applications.

His honors include the American Institute of Chemical Engineers National Award for Chemical Engineering and the Career Achievement Award from the City College of New York.