Celebrating Progress, Innovation, and Collaboration

Tuskegee University recently reported that its president and CEO, Dr. Mark A. Brown, connected with Devon Westhill, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s assistant secretary for civil rights, at the 84th Annual Professional Agricultural Workers Conference in Montgomery, Alabama.

Westhill also visited the Tuskegee University campus to initiate a nationwide tour of the nation's 19 land-grant universities.

The visit underscored Tuskegee's contributions to agricultural innovation, community outreach, workforce development, and economic growth.

Nineteen land-grant universities are core members of the 1890 Universities Foundation, which was established in 2016.

The foundation aims to secure grants and foster partnerships with the Department of Agriculture, the USDA Forest Service, and the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities.

According to its 2026 report, the foundation's list of 1890 land-grant universities include historically Black colleges and universities with ABET-accredited engineering programs.

These institutions include Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University, Central State University, Delaware State University, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Prairie View Agricultural and Mechanical University, South Carolina State University, Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College, Tennessee State University, Tuskegee University, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Virginia State University, and West Virginia State University.

The Center of Excellence for Land, Water, and Resource Management at Tennessee State University reported that its students, along with peers from 19 universities, participated in the 1890 Universities Foundation Career Development Conference held October 27–29 in Atlanta.

The conference provided students with opportunities to explore federal employment pathways, learn to navigate USAJOBS.gov, and understand the application process for internships and career opportunities.

A notable feature of the conference was the one-minute personal pitch session, which required students to communicate their value, highlight their strengths, and articulate their potential contributions to prospective employers.

The newly-established CARVER Bio Train Internship Program, a partnership between the City of Dothan, Tuskegee University and the Hudson Alpha Institute for Biotechnology, connects students with opportunities in research, biotechnology and workforce development.

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