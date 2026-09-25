Championing Cyber Resilience in Sports

Today’s sports organizations are digital enterprises that rely on interconnected networks, cloud services, AI-driven systems, and other digital assets to operate year-round.

As franchises increasingly use artificial intelligence to enhance fan experience and logistics, securing these systems is critical.

This week, Camelot Secure and its parent company, DigiFlight Inc., announced a partnership with the Baltimore Ravens as the team’s “Proud Cyber Resilience Partner.”

This collaboration highlights the growing importance of cybersecurity in sports operations, communications, venues, and fan engagement.

Starting in the 2026 season, Ravens fans will see Camelot Secure and DigiFlight branding throughout the organization and at M&T Bank Stadium, including co-branded signage, branded entrances, feature-wall installations, digital content, and messaging on the stadium’s exterior northwest digital billboard.

“Cyber resilience is about being prepared, knowing where your vulnerabilities are, anticipating what may be coming, and taking action before it affects your organization,” said Stan Oliver, CEO of DigiFlight and Camelot Secure. “As organizations integrate AI into mission-critical operations, protecting those complex data ecosystems requires that same proactive mindset. Those principles have guided our work supporting national-security missions for decades, and we are proud to bring that expertise to the Baltimore Ravens.”

Camelot Secure and DigiFlight showcase their cybersecurity and cyber resilience expertise.

“Safeguarding the data entrusted to us by our fans, business partners, key stakeholders, and the entire organization is a top priority for the Ravens,” said Kevin Rochlitz, Ravens SVP & chief sales officer. “In today’s digital landscape, staying ahead of emerging cyber threats requires best-in-class expertise. Through our partnership with Camelot Secure and DigiFlight, we are reinforcing our digital infrastructure and securing our organization’s most valuable assets.”

This partnership allows Camelot Secure and DigiFlight to showcase their cybersecurity and cyber resilience expertise to a broader audience, emphasizing that digital asset protection is essential across all industries.

DigiFlight brings over two decades of experience supporting U.S. government and defense missions, while Camelot Secure leverages this background to help commercial and government organizations stay ahead of evolving threats—an award-winning approach known as staying “left of boom.”

Camelot Secure, a leading cybersecurity company under DigiFlight Inc., is recognized for its innovative approach to digital defense.

The company unites experts from the military, intelligence, and private sectors to deliver AI-driven cybersecurity, persistent threat hunting, and attack-surface monitoring.

DigiFlight provides mission-ready solutions in aviation, aerospace, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection, and national defense.

Its capabilities include AI and machine learning, system security, aerospace technical and acquisition solutions, compliant architectures, cybersecurity hunt and incident response, systems and software development, systems engineering and technical assistance, and test and evaluation.

DigiFlight also offers advanced modeling, simulation, and mixed-reality aviation training, including the Phoenix next-generation flight training platform.

Its Public-Private Partnership model integrates facilities, simulation, aircraft, instructors, OEMs, and industry partners to deliver turnkey training solutions for U.S. forces and Foreign Military Sales customers worldwide.

DigiFlight’s new FENCE-OUT solution offers platform-agnostic counter-UAS protection for military, aviation, critical infrastructure, and other high-value sites. Its Cyber Flyaway kits provide rapid, deployable cybersecurity support.

Across all its mission-critical areas, DigiFlight applies award-winning technologies and personnel to strengthen the nation’s operational readiness.

Now it's bringing decades of experience supporting national security and mission-critical operations to one of the National Football League’s (NFL’s) most recognized franchises