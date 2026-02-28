Charles Crews Receives BEYA’s Highest Honor at 40th Anniversary Celebration

At the 40th Anniversary of the BEYA STEM Conference, a gathering defined by vision, courage, and commitment, one moment stood above even the celebration itself. As the ceremony drew to a close, attendees were reminded that BEYA was never created simply to distribute awards. It was founded to affirm excellence, to make visible what had too often been overlooked, and to declare unapologetically that leadership belongs wherever it is earned.

In a defining moment of the evening, Charles Crews was honored with the 40th BEYA Highest Honor, the President’s Award.

The President’s Award represents the pinnacle of recognition at BEYA. It is reserved for leaders whose careers reflect sustained excellence, principled leadership, and lasting institutional impact. It recognizes not a single achievement, but a lifetime of contribution that strengthens institutions, advances industries, and expands opportunity for others.

Charles Crews exemplifies that standard.

A Career Defined by Discipline and Impact

Across more than three decades, Crews has led complex, high stakes organizations where performance, accountability, and precision were essential. He has guided large technical teams overseeing mission critical operations and shaped strategies that improved long term organizational effectiveness.

His professional journey spans engineering, systems oversight, and executive leadership. He has been responsible for decisions influencing large scale programs and ensuring that innovation was matched with discipline and execution.

He has also served as a trusted advisor and board level contributor, lending his experience to workforce development, leadership readiness, and institutional stewardship initiatives.

According to Tyrone Taborn, Founder and CEO of Career Communications Group, Crews represents the very spirit of BEYA.

“Charles Crews reflects the highest ideals of this conference,” Taborn said. “He has demonstrated that excellence is not an event. It is a discipline practiced over decades. His leadership has strengthened institutions, elevated teams, and created pathways for others to rise.”

Taborn added that the President’s Award is reserved for leaders whose influence extends beyond their titles.

“When we recognize someone with the President’s Award, we are recognizing impact that endures. Charles has built systems, but more importantly, he has built people. That is leadership.”

“I Was That One Sheep”

When Crews accepted the President’s Award, he began not with accomplishments, but with scripture. Referencing Luke 15, the parable of the lost sheep, he spoke of the shepherd who leaves ninety nine to find the one who wandered.

“This scripture is deeply personal for me,” he said. “For me, it represents something much more. The grace, patience, and faithfulness of our heavenly Father.”

Crews described himself as an indifferent little boy with little direction who relied on humor to get by. In high school, he maintained the class clown persona. He was smart, he admitted, but did not want anyone to know it.

As his senior year came to a close, he faced a pivotal choice. Stay home with limited opportunity. Join the Army. Or attempt college with a GPA that made admission unlikely.

“My GPA was less than 2.5,” he told the audience candidly. “I’m being a little generous.”

After multiple rejections, he was accepted to Clark Atlanta University. He joked that Spike Lee’s film School Daze had given him his earliest inspiration for attending college and added with a smile, “Who says God doesn’t have a sense of humor?”

Freshman year became a year of discovery. He realized he had an aptitude for math and science. He discovered engineering. Soon after, he transferred to Ohio University, where his life changed dramatically.

At 20 years old, he became a father.

“I experienced the first of five incredible miracles,” he said. “I was a dad. I knew I had to grow up, and I had to do so fast.”

He graduated with honors in industrial engineering shortly after the birth of his second child. Looking back, he sees the pattern clearly.

“I was that one sheep,” he reflected. “The one who wandered. The one who didn’t quite know where he was headed. The one who needed a little extra patience and grace.”

From Engineer to Executive

Crews’ career now spans 32 years. He began as a young engineer focused on solving problems, improving processes, and delivering measurable results.

“Engineering taught me discipline,” he said. “It taught me how to think critically, how to break down complexity, and how to improve performance in measurable and meaningful ways.”

His drive to outperform expectations opened doors, allowing him to grow from engineer to executive.

But somewhere along the journey, his understanding of leadership deepened.

“Results matter,” he said. “But people matter more.”

Leadership became less about optimizing systems and more about unlocking human potential. It became about creating environments where individuals feel seen, valued, and empowered to innovate in ways authentic to who they are.

“When you put people at the center and truly invest in their growth, performance follows. Innovation follows. Cultures are transformed.”

Taborn echoed that sentiment and emphasized that BEYA’s mission has always centered on visibility and preparation.

“Charles embodies what we have stood for over the last 40 years,” Taborn said. “He understands that leadership carries obligation. You do not climb simply to arrive. You climb to lift.”

Responsibility, Representation, and Access

Crews emphasized that no one rises alone.

“I’m standing here today because people took time to pour into me,” he said. “To challenge me, to correct me, and to advocate for me. Sometimes when I didn’t even know I needed it or frankly deserved it.”

That support creates obligation.

“We have a responsibility to lift as we climb,” he said. “To open doors wider than we found them and to make room at the table for those who have historically been left out.”

He challenged the audience to rethink representation.

“Representation is not about checking a box. It’s about expanding what’s possible.”

Taborn affirmed that message and emphasized that BEYA’s founding vision remains unchanged.

“For 40 years, we have insisted that excellence be visible,” Taborn said. “Charles Crews represents excellence that does not need defense. It is evident in outcomes, in reputation, and in the respect of peers across the STEM community.”

Purpose as Legacy

Crews closed his remarks with a forward looking vision rooted in purpose.

“My vision for the future of engineering and leadership is one rooted in a single word. Purpose.”

He described a future where technical excellence and human centered leadership go hand in hand. Innovation should be driven not only by what can be built, but by whom we uplift along the way.

“The legacy we are building together is not about titles or awards,” he said. “It’s about the lives we impact, the doors we open, and the paths we make clear for those coming behind us.”

Turning to students and young professionals in the audience, his voice strengthened.

“Your story matters. You matter. Your journey matters. And even if you feel lost at times, know this. You are being pursued by purpose.”

He concluded with gratitude.

“Thank you, Father, for leaving the ninety nine. For finding me at moments I so desperately needed you. For holding me close and carrying me this far.”

The Meaning of the Moment

As BEYA celebrated 40 years of shaping history and expanding opportunity, the presentation of its highest honor to Charles Crews served as a powerful reminder of the conference’s founding conviction. Excellence must be recognized. Leadership must be visible. Opportunity must be expanded.

In honoring Charles Crews with the 40th BEYA Highest Honor, the President’s Award, BEYA reaffirmed its mission and its standard.

“Leaders like Charles Crews are why this conference exists,” Taborn said. “His life’s work reflects preparation, performance, integrity, and impact. That is the reason BEYA was created. And that is the future we continue to build.”

That is the standard.

That is the legacy.