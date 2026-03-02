Chemical Engineering Spotlighted in 2026: Innovation, Impact, and Philanthropy

In March 2026, the National Academy of Engineering (NAE) is highlighting chemical engineering as part of its celebration of American engineering innovation and the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Throughout the month, the NAE is showcasing how chemical engineering translates laboratory discoveries into practical solutions that benefit society.

The NAE notes that advancements in American chemical engineering have improved process safety, efficiency, and sustainability, while enabling large-scale production of medicines, cleaner fuels, and other essential resources. Material innovations have also supported the development of modern electronics and durable materials across industries, demonstrating the field’s impact on daily life.

This year also marks a decade since Cornell University renamed one of its engineering schools the Robert Frederick Smith School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, in recognition of Robert F. Smith, founding CEO of Vista Equity, and his support for students in science, technology, engineering, and math.

In 2022, Smith announced a $15 million gift to support engineering student aid as he accepted the Distinguished Alumni Award from Cornell Engineering.

The funding assists undergraduate students from urban high schools and graduate students from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). According to the College of Engineering, the Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes alumni whose professional accomplishments bring distinction to the college.

Smith, who earned his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Cornell before founding Vista, returned to campus to accept the 2020 Cornell Engineering Distinguished Alumni Award.

His gift established an undergraduate scholarship fund and a graduate fellowship fund, both in his name. The scholarship fund provides at least seven undergraduates each year with up to $45,000 in grants, while the graduate fellowship fund supports approximately twelve master’s students and five doctoral students.

This contribution advances Cornell’s goal to increase the number of aided undergraduate students. Smith’s philanthropy also established the Robert F. Smith Student Success Fund, which supports student participation in national conferences, professional development, employer connections, mentoring, and immersive learning opportunities.

Additionally, 2026 marks a decade since Smith and the Fund II Foundation contributed $50 million to advance teaching and research in chemical and biomolecular engineering, and to provide scholarships, graduate fellowships, and program funding to recruit and support underrepresented students.