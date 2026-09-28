Climate Leaders Driving Innovation and Resilience

Climate Week NYC concluded on September 27, 2026, after hosting 1,000 events in coordination with the UN General Assembly.

The event focused on energy, impact, and action, with discussions on infrastructure modernization, clean technology, the energy transition, and implementing net-zero commitments.

Key topics included cooling systems, water infrastructure, resilient housing, and the intersection of climate and health.

During Climate Week 2021, Anthony Kinslow II, PhD, founding CEO of Gemini Energy Solutions, moderated a panel on the STEM City USA platform hosted by Career Communications Group.

The seminar, "Preparing Our Communities to Address the Climate Crisis," emphasized the importance of slowing climate change and protecting communities from its effects.

Panelists included professionals from social enterprises leveraging private-sector investments to install on-site solar energy and purchase renewable energy credits, supporting resiliency hubs and distributed energy solutions.

Additional topics addressed the impact of freeways on walkability and greenhouse gas emissions, as well as strategies to mitigate flooding along the Mississippi River to enhance community resilience.

During the 2023 US Climate Action Summit week, Kinslow hosted another STEM City USA panel focused on how minority communities can address the climate crisis.

Kinslow earned a bachelor's degree in civil and environmental engineering from North Carolina A&T State University, and both a master's in sustainable design and construction and a PhD in civil and environmental engineering from Stanford University.

His doctoral research focused on developing improved methods for remotely identifying energy-efficiency measures in single-family homes.

Through Gemini Energy Solutions, Kinslow leads efforts to overcome cultural and socio-economic barriers to energy efficiency, partnering with organizations to achieve climate goals and enhance economic resilience.

As founder and CEO, he oversees energy assessment projects, product development, and research activities.

His consulting experience includes developing Net-Zero Energy Master Plans and conducting energy use analyses.

Kinslow received the Southeast Energy Efficiency Alliance Peak Award for Excellence in Leadership and was recognized in the Grist 50 for science and technology.

Hard work can shape the future of science

At the upcoming AI NEXTGEN Conference, Dr. Kinslow will be joined by Dr. Migo Szeman Ng, principal research scientist at UL Research Institutes.

Dr. Szeman Ng leads research on battery safety, recycling, and advanced energy storage technologies at the Electrochemical Safety Research Institute.

Her work covers lithium-ion battery recycling, critical materials recovery, magnesium-ion and sodium-ion batteries, redox flow batteries, and solid-state battery technologies, as well as hydrometallurgical and direct recycling methods, including microwave-assisted recycling of cathodes from retired electric vehicles.

Dr. Szeman Ng has established battery fabrication and testing infrastructure, supported collaborative research with universities and national laboratories, and contributed to safety assessments for new battery chemistries. She mentors scientists and interns and educates the public on safe battery recycling practices.

In an interview with UL Research Institutes featuring women scientists and engineers, Dr. Szeman Ng said her unique perspective on the energy conversation is based on her experience in advanced battery technology industries.

She also told UL Research Institutes that her hope for the future lies in collaboration to address climate challenges and sustainable development. She added that her primary objective is to serve as a public and technical point of contact, helping to translate safety science for the next generation.

As an adjunct chemistry professor at community colleges, she noticed that many young students and aspiring scientists struggle to envision their future, so she made it a priority to encourage them to remain persistent, emphasizing that ethical responsibilities matter and that their hard work can shape the future of science.

Anthony Kinslow II, Ph.D., CEO and Founder, Gemini Energy Solutions, and Migo Szeman Ng, PhD, Principal Research Scientist at UL Research Institutes, will receive Energy Pioneer Awards at the AI NEXTGEN America Conference.

The AI NEXTGEN America Conference, hosted by Career Communications Group in Baltimore from October 9-10, will convene students, educators, professionals, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and policymakers to discuss AI’s impact on work and society.

The event aims to foster inclusive dialogue and ensure all stakeholders contribute to conversations about AI’s influence on jobs, education, privacy, and communities.

Seminars will clarify what AI is, address misconceptions, and highlight its impact on daily life. Topics include workforce trends, emerging careers, and the skills needed for an AI-driven economy.

Panelists will discuss data centers, the electric grid, and the relationship between AI and energy systems.

Additional sessions will explore AI’s role in manufacturing, engineering, skilled trades, education, healthcare, cybersecurity, national defense, and finance.

Attendees will also hear keynote addresses on the future of AI in America and strategies for leveraging energy and infrastructure for competitive advantage.

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