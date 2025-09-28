College Presidents Honor 9/11 Legacy, Emphasize Importance of ROTC at HBCUs

In commemoration of September 11, 2025, two college presidents with unique military backgrounds co-authored a joint op-ed highlighting the importance of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The ROTC is a college-based program that trains students to become officers in the U.S. Armed Forces, offering scholarships and stipends in exchange for a service commitment after graduation.

Participants engage in military science courses and attend leadership training to prepare for careers as commissioned officers in the Army, Air Force, or Navy.

Lt. Gen. (retired) Darrell K. Williams, president of Hampton University, and Maj. Gen. (retired) Mark A. Brown, newly appointed president of Tuskegee University, reflected on their experiences as an active-duty service member on September 11, 2001.

Both Brown and Williams believe it is essential to maintain and expand opportunities for students to explore military service as they remember those lost in 2001 and the individuals who served far from home during the war on terrorism. The ROTC programs at their institutions have fostered community development, strengthened national defense by cultivating generations of leaders, and instilled a commitment to uphold the Constitution through times of conflict.

The college presidents recognize that, without ROTC, they may not have served in the military or taken on leadership roles in academia.

Alabama A&M University, founded in 1875, is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

In honor of this milestone, the university has launched a multi-million-dollar fundraising campaign aimed at providing scholarships, enhancing campus resources, and supporting future researchers, educators, and professionals in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

According to Alabama A&M's website, since April 2025, Alabama A&M has hosted various events, including its 25th annual scholarship gala, the 150th anniversary gospel concert, Founder's Day Convocation, Alumni Reunion, Scholarships and Awards Luncheon, and spring commencement.

Upcoming events for the fall semester include Homecoming, the Divine Nine luncheon, and a hall of fame induction ceremony. The closing ceremony for the 150th anniversary will take place on December 9, just a few days before the fall 2025 commencement.