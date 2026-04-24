Construction Safety Week 2026 Unites Industry Leaders

Nicole is a 2021 Career Communications Group award winner. Her accomplishments included housing for 400 military families, a barracks for 600 unaccompanied soldiers, a pet center, roads, and infrastructure improvements. As a project engineer in the construction division, she took pride in being a problem solver, employing critical skills that contributed to her projects and the construction industry. Before USACE, Nicole worked in public and private construction projects and capital improvements.

This year, industry leaders, safety experts, and skilled craft professionals have developed a new technical bulletin series for Construction Safety Week, the annual initiative dedicated to health and safety in construction.

The event promotes a culture of safety by sharing best practices, tools, and resources at job sites and offices across North America.

Founded by the Construction Industry Safety Initiative and the Incident & Injury Free Executive Forum, Safety Week now includes over 150 supporters, with more than 70 contractors and 80 sponsors and advocates, as well as a growing network of partners.

Construction Safety Week has formed an alliance with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to further prevent serious injuries and fatalities and advance Total Worker Health throughout the construction project life cycle.

Construction Safety Week 2026 will be held May 4-8. The theme, "All in Together," emphasizes a unified approach to preventing serious injuries and fatalities through the pillars "Recognize, Respond, and Respect."

Safety Week and OSHA will collaborate on the National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, encouraging companies in the U.S. and Canada to pause work on May 6 or during the week to participate in the industry's largest safety stand-down.

Since 2014, the industry has advanced best practices and increased its focus on critical issues, including mental health.

As part of 2026 planning, Safety Week has launched a five-year vision to deepen the culture of care, centered on respect for skilled craft professionals, and to align health and safety practices across the entire project life cycle.

The technical bulletin series reflects a shared responsibility to protect lives at every stage of construction.

The Spin the Wheel, Spot the Hazard giveaway, running April 6 to May 7, aims to strengthen high-energy hazard recognition. Individuals and companies can enter here for a chance to win $1,000.

Free resources, including technical bulletins, discussion topics, and mental health materials, are available here.

2026 Safety Week Members include Baker Construction, Balfour Beatty, Black & Veatch, Brown and Caldwell, Donley's, Fluor, Hensel Phelps, QTS Data Centers, Turner Construction Company, and Wharton-Smith Inc.

2026 Safety Week Paid Sponsors include 3M, Amazon Web Services, Autodesk, Bridgestone Tires, CMC, and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters.

Construction Executive magazine shared that as Construction Safety Week approaches, the industry is being called to think bigger about jobsite safety.

The third technical bulletin, Respect, goes beyond the basics by urging stronger planning, smarter controls, and a deeper commitment to preventing serious injuries and fatalities.

× 🎨 Local Detroit artists transformed construction hard hats into one-of-a-kind art pieces for @SachseConstruct annual auction, Hard Hats for Detroit.



2025 collaborations included: @MilwaukeeToolx Bo Shepard, @luxwall_inc April Wagner and @Carhartt x Josh Welton.



🔗 Learn more… pic.twitter.com/C2ceXRkdnp — Construction Executive (@ConstructionMag) April 23, 2026