NASA Earth reported that tropical cyclone Xavier is among the most intense November storms observed in the Southwest Pacific in recent decades.

The storm reached Category 5 status shortly after NASA’s Aqua satellite captured an image that was subsequently shared on social media.

As Xavier intensified, NASA satellite data indicated the storm was moving along the southwestern boundary of a warm water region extending from the west coast of South America to the central Pacific, which is indicative of the ongoing El Niño event present since June.

On November 6, the NOAA National Weather Service (NWS) National Hurricane Center announced the completion and release of the Tropical Cyclone Report for Tropical Storm Arthur in 2026.

Numerous outlets reported that Arthur, the first named storm of the hurricane season, produced heavy rainfall and flooding across the southeastern United States, tornadoes and $700 million in damages across the Gulf and parts of Mexico.

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