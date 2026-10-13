Leading innovators and organizations recognized at AI NEXTGEN America

At the 2026 Futurist Awards, leading innovators and organizations in science and technology were recognized for their pivotal contributions to the future of AI, energy, and responsible governance.

The event celebrated individuals whose work is shaping not only their fields but also the broader societal and ethical landscape of emerging technologies.

Dr. Darío Gil, Under Secretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy, was honored as Futurist of the Year.

As the architect and director of the Genesis Mission, Dr. Gil has championed the integration of national laboratories, advanced computing, and intelligent systems to address critical national challenges in energy, science, and security.

The Genesis Mission connects supercomputers, experimental facilities, and data platforms to accelerate discovery, aiming to double the nation’s research and development productivity within a decade.

Dr. Gil emphasized the importance of purposeful innovation, urging collaboration across government, academia, and industry to build a better world through science and technology.

He outlined ambitious goals such as realizing fusion power and programmable biology, and noted that 300 teams across all 50 states are participating in 33 national challenge projects under the Genesis Mission.

Isabella Piña, CEO of Inspired Solutions, was named Technologist of the Year.

Raised in Dominica and later moving to the U.S., Piña’s journey from Army signaler and one of the Army’s first robotic surgery nurses to tech entrepreneur embodies the American Dream.

Her company supports federal agencies, healthcare, and global IT with infrastructure, cybersecurity, and intelligence systems.

Piña’s story highlights perseverance, the value of education, and the power of technology to transform lives.

She remains a trusted advisor for her community, reflecting her lifelong commitment to technology and service.

The awards also recognized Agentic FuturePath AI and co-founder Shea Richburg Coke, who received the 2026 Educator of the Future Award.

This family-driven initiative develops adaptive intelligence platforms to help individuals navigate education, careers, and the evolving world of work. The recognition underscores the growing importance of empowering people to adapt to rapid technological change.

Responsibility and governance in AI were central themes.

Christopher Surdak of ReLeaf Financial presented awards in workforce, community, and impact categories, emphasizing responsible AI adoption in diverse sectors.

ReLeaf’s Proof of Intent technology, which provides verifiable user intent in financial decisions—even with AI assistance—was recognized for its potential to safeguard digital actions.

The Futurist Award for AI Governance Leader went to The Catholic University of America, whose Leonum Institute for AI and Emerging Technologies promotes AI that upholds human dignity and the value of work.

President Dr. Peter Kilpatrick accepted the award, referencing the university’s historic mission to unite faith, reason, and research. Inspired by papal commentary on AI, the university convenes global conversations on responsible AI development and oversight.

Ryan McManus, founder of techtonic.io and a leading voice in corporate governance, also received the AI Governance Leader award.

He highlighted the parallel ambitions of governance and education: to empower people to shape the future proactively. McManus credited his success to mentors and family, reflecting the broader theme of community and intergenerational support.

Virginia State University’s Center for Responsible AI was honored as AI Thought Leader for its work in AI governance, digital equity, and privacy. The Center's FRAME initiative provides actionable evidence for leaders on real-world AI performance.

Dr. Gabrielle Waters, accepting the award, underscored that responsible innovation is possible when communities collaborate, reinforcing that AI development and ethical responsibility must go hand in hand.

Industry and technology leadership awards rounded out the event, with recognition for achievements in manufacturing, digital infrastructure, energy, healthcare, and defense.

Awardees included prominent figures from the University of Maryland, Boeing, UL Solutions, and Tanaq Health, among others. These honorees exemplified the event’s focus on innovation, collaboration, and the human-centered application of technology.

The 2026 Futurist Awards highlighted the convergence of visionary leadership, technological advancement, and ethical responsibility.

The main themes included the acceleration of scientific discovery, the integration of AI and technology for societal benefit, the importance of governance and accountability, and the necessity for inclusive, human-centered progress.

The multiple perspectives—from government leaders and entrepreneurs to educators and technologists—collectively underscored a future shaped not just by innovation, but by a shared commitment to responsible, impactful advancement.

Thank you to everyone who was part of the inaugural AI NEXTGEN America Futurist Awards: our honorees, presenters, hosts, partners, sponsors, guests and crew.

HOLD THE DATE: We return in October 2027. Theme: ASCEND: From Promise to Practice. Learn more at https://ccgmag.com/mpage/ainextgen-home