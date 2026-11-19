This week, the Turk of America Awards recognized the 100 Most Influential Turkish Americans.

Among the CTO & CIO category honorees was Tolga Kurtoğlu, PhD, chief technology officer at Lenovo.

In an interview with Fast Company, Dr. Kurtoğlu noted that organizations’ existing data, previously difficult to scale before artificial intelligence, is now a unique asset.

He explained that this data includes customer records, maintenance logs, service transcripts, sales presentations, strategic analyses, and years of decisions stored in documents and systems.

Dr. Kurtoğlu added that platforms like Lenovo's hybrid AI solutions can organize such data for AI use, provided it is accessible, well-structured, and readable.

In June, the World Economic Forum reported that India now hosts over 6,500 AI-focused startups and ranks seventh globally in private AI investment, attracting more than $11 billion between 2013 and 2024.

At the same time, India faces persistent challenges in leveraging AI for public good: limited availability of AI-ready open datasets, insufficient mechanisms for identifying high-impact AI use cases, and a lack of sandbox environments to test AI-enabled solutions.

These constraints are common across low- and middle-income countries but are somewhat amplified in India, given its sociocultural and linguistic diversity.

On Monday, November 16, the Maryland Department of Information Technology launched Maryland Data Week.

The department announced on social media the start of a week focused on advancing data innovation, collaboration, and impact across the state, highlighted by the launch of the Maryland Data Academy.

The academy is a comprehensive training and development program aimed at strengthening essential data literacy skills for state employees and constituents.

Serving as a training and resource center, the Academy equips Maryland’s workforce to enhance state services through data-driven decision-making.

During the week, the department also previewed key topics such as Open Data and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and celebrated the launch of the Maryland State Data Hub.

The department also emphasized that data represents more than numbers; it tells the story of how we address challenges and strengthen communities.

Every day, Marylanders benefit from services powered by open data, often without realizing it.

Whether checking transit updates, using spatial mapping, or accessing public health and community services, open data enhances daily life and transparency.

The department highlighted Open Data Stories that demonstrate how state colleagues address real-world challenges to create community impact.

On National GIS Day during Maryland Data Week, the department recognized the spatial data and mapping technologies that support decision-making statewide.

Through Maryland iMAP, indoor mapping standards, and statewide address and centerline data, DoIT’s Geographic Information Services provide accurate, accessible location data to agencies, emergency responders, and residents.

In Virginia, AFCEA is hosting its Annual Data Forum November 19-20, 2026, in Alexandria.

According to the website, this two-day forum addresses how data has become a critical weapon system on the modern battlefield, reinforcing that the network is for data and data is for the warfighter.

The Annual Data Forum is the premier venue for establishing consensus-driven standards and accelerating the secure, interoperable technologies that will define tomorrow's warfighting ecosystem.

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