Day 2: Highlights from the 2025 BEYA STEM Conference

Korie Grayson, PhD, a dynamic biomedical engineer, program manager, and technical advisor, was an inspiring presence at BEYA 2025!

She showcased her valuable insights during two engaging panels. On Thursday, she shed light on how early involvement can enhance national security STEM careers, emphasizing the pivotal role of K-12 programs and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in cultivating the future innovators of our field.

On Friday, Dr. Grayson attended the invigorating seminar "Mastering Influence: Strategies for Effective Leadership Without Authority." This session offered practical techniques for inspiring and leading change in any workplace, regardless of position.

Additionally, Dr. Grayson enthusiastically explored new opportunities at the career fair, as she recently opened herself up to new adventures! She welcomed conversations on innovation, research, technology, leadership, or a friendly chat. Her passion for her work and dedication to fostering talent is truly uplifting!

The 39th annual BEYA STEM Conference convened for its second day on Friday, February 14. The theme of the Technology Recognition Luncheon was "Embrace Learning, Embrace the Future."

The event sponsors included Abbott, BAE Systems, CACI, HII, and World Wide Technology, while co-sponsors were Actalent, Leidos, and RTX.

Google was the technology sponsor, and The AFRO Newspapers and MPT were the media sponsors.

Lockheed Martin, USBE & Information Technology magazine, and the Council of Engineering Deans at Historically Black Colleges and Universities co-hosted the conference. Veteran broadcaster Angela Stribling returned as emcee.

Seventeen CACI team members were honored this year with Outstanding Achievement Awards, including Ricky Brown, who received the General Johnnie Wilson Legacy Award.

Brian Blanchette, executive vice president of Ingalls Shipbuilding at HII, presented next. Following him, Ashley Harris, director of community engagement at World Wide Technology (WWT), celebrated the achievements of WWT honorees and those driving innovation in the tech field.

General counsel Dan Antal, representing the 48,000 Leidos employees, congratulated the 2025 winners and emphasized Leidos' commitment to investing in the next generation of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) trailblazers at a forum that has shaped the future of STEM.

The next speaker was Dr. Nicole Henley, the global server operations executive director at Google, who urged the audience to embrace lifelong learning for a brighter future.

Valerie Hunter, vice president for human resources and administration for the intelligence and security sector at BAE Systems, expressed her honor in celebrating modern-day technology leaders shaping the future of engineering with a commitment to lifelong learning amidst rapidly changing technologies.

Gerome Burrell, divisional vice president for product security at Abbott, noted that while the business has evolved over its 135 years, its mission has consistently been to create the best and most innovative health technologies and products. Abbott is a global company with over 114,000 employees in more than 160 countries.

One of the final presenters was Stephanie C. Hill, president of Rotary and Mission Systems at Lockheed Martin and the 2014 Black Engineer of the Year.

She congratulated the hundreds of award winners, including 38 Lockheed Martin employees. Hill highlighted the contributions of creative minds like the Science Spectrum Trailblazers and Modern Day Technology Leaders.

She noted that the U.S. Patent Office, which granted its one-millionth patent in 1911 and its sixth-millionth patent in 1999, saw patent numbers double over the last twenty-five years, reaching 12 million by 2024.

"The speed of innovation will only continue to accelerate," Hill stated. "Our industry understands the importance of creating a better and safer world. Now more than ever, it is essential to engage all the great minds to ensure that Lockheed Martin stays ahead of emerging threats with enhanced AI capabilities."

The next Technology Recognition Luncheon is scheduled for the 40th annual BEYA STEM Conference from February 12-14, 2026, in Baltimore, MD.